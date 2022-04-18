USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Monday, though lacked follow-through buying.

Retreating crude oil prices undermined the loonie and extended support amid a stronger USD.

The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields, the risk-off mood all benefitted the buck.

The USD/CAD pair maintained its bid tone heading into the North American session and was last seen trading just a few pips below the daily high, around the 1.2630-1.2625 region.

A combination of factors assisted the USD/CAD pair to build on last week's goodish rebound from the 1.2520 area and gain traction for the third successive day on Monday. A modest pullback in crude oil prices weighed on the commodity-linked loonie and extended support to spot prices amid sustained US dollar buying interest.

Crude oil pulled back from the three-week high after data out of China pointed to economic weakness and fueled worries over slowing demand amid COVID-19 curbs. That said, concerns over tight global supply and a potential European Union (EU) embargo on Russian gas, helped limit the downside for the black liquid, at least for now.

On the other hand, the USD stood tall near the two-year high and continued drawing support from expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. Investors seem convinced that the Fed would hike rates at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation. This, along with elevated US Treasury bond yields, underpinned the buck.

Against the backdrop of the Fed's hawkish outlook, concerns that the worsening Ukraine crisis would put upward pressure on already high inflation pushed the US bond yields to a fresh multi-year peak. Apart from this, the risk-off mood - as depicted by a weaker tone around the equity markets - further benefitted the safe-haven greenback.

That said, relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of a holiday in Europe held back bulls from placing aggressive bets. The USD/CAD pair, so far, has been struggling to find acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA, which, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the US or Canada. Hence, the US bond yields, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will play a key role in influencing the USD demand. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch