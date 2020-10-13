USD/CAD holds above 1.3100 ahead of US CPI data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is struggling to find direction on Tuesday.
  • WTI is staging a decisive recovery following Monday's slump.
  • US Dollar Index is clinging to small daily gains above 93.00.

The USD/CAD pair edged higher toward 1.3150 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum as rising crude oil prices helped the commodity-related CAD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.3112.

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost more than 2.5% on Monday after Libya announced that force majeure at its largest oilfield was lifted. However, after the data from China showed that crude oil imports rose by 5.5% in September, the WTI staged a decisive rebound and was last seen gaining 1.8% on the day at $40.20.

DXY clings to modest gains as focus shifts to US inflation data

On the other hand, the sour market mood amid heightened concerns over the US lawmakers failing to reach an agreement on the next coronavirus relief bill is helping the greenback find demand as a safe-haven and stay resilient against its rivals. 

Ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US, the US Dollar Index is up 0.15% on the day at 93.18. Markets expect the core CPI to edge higher to 1.4% in September from 1.3% in August.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are posting small daily losses, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the day little changed. A selloff in the US stock markets could provide an additional boost and keep USD/CAD's downside limited even if crude oil rally continues in the American session.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3111
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.3115
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3271
Daily SMA50 1.3224
Daily SMA100 1.3383
Daily SMA200 1.3537
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3144
Previous Daily Low 1.3101
Previous Weekly High 1.3341
Previous Weekly Low 1.311
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3118
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3127
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3096
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3078
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3054
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3138
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3162
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3181

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

