USD/CAD holds above 1.3100 ahead of US CPI data

- USD/CAD is struggling to find direction on Tuesday.
- WTI is staging a decisive recovery following Monday's slump.
- US Dollar Index is clinging to small daily gains above 93.00.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher toward 1.3150 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum as rising crude oil prices helped the commodity-related CAD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.3112.
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost more than 2.5% on Monday after Libya announced that force majeure at its largest oilfield was lifted. However, after the data from China showed that crude oil imports rose by 5.5% in September, the WTI staged a decisive rebound and was last seen gaining 1.8% on the day at $40.20.
DXY clings to modest gains as focus shifts to US inflation data
On the other hand, the sour market mood amid heightened concerns over the US lawmakers failing to reach an agreement on the next coronavirus relief bill is helping the greenback find demand as a safe-haven and stay resilient against its rivals.
Ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US, the US Dollar Index is up 0.15% on the day at 93.18. Markets expect the core CPI to edge higher to 1.4% in September from 1.3% in August.
Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are posting small daily losses, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the day little changed. A selloff in the US stock markets could provide an additional boost and keep USD/CAD's downside limited even if crude oil rally continues in the American session.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3111
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3271
|Daily SMA50
|1.3224
|Daily SMA100
|1.3383
|Daily SMA200
|1.3537
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3341
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.311
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3118
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3078
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3138
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3162
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3181
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 on mixed German ZEW
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1800 amid a mixed German ZEW survey. The US dollar remains broadly bid amid tepid market mood, spurred by a pause in Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine trial. Focus shifts to the US CPI data.
GBP/USD heading towards 1.3000
GBP/USD is under selling pressure, amid renewed dollar’s demand and no progress in Brexit talks. EU’s Chief Negotiator Barnier said they will continue to work for a “fair deal.”
XAU/USD’s $15 recovery rally falters near $1925 ahead of US CPI
Gold sellers continue to lurk just above $1925. US dollar remains buoyed by discouraging vaccine news. Eyes on US CPI report and sentiment on Wall Street.
US Consumer Price Index September Preview: A historical habit
Overall and core price increases expected to moderate in September. Federal Reserve has projected no change in fed funds through 2023. Annual core and overall rates running well below January levels.
WTI battles 200-HMA to regain $40.00
WTI rises toward $40 mark during Asia on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently gained after crossing a descending trend line from Friday amid the RSI’s recovery from the oversold conditions.