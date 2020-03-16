USD/CAD holding ground despite Fed's move, commodity-FX on back foot

- USD/CAD holding up despite lower DXY, commodity currencies son backfoot.
- WTI ended Friday up 4.5% at $32.93 but was down 7% in Asia and risk-off markets.
- Central banks and governments in the limelight, now waiting on Canada's announcement.
USD/CAD has been holding the bid despite a surprise emergency cut from the Fed and a weaker dollar at the start of this week. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading +0.17% higher having travelled between a low of 1.3728 and a high of 1.3888.
We are now awaiting an announcement from Canada regarding a response to the COVID-19, (scheduled for later today), although, on Friday, the Bank of Canada cut another 50bps in an inter-meeting move, taking their benchmark rate to 0.75% (from 1.75% 10 days ago). Then, on Sunday, in an emergency move ahead of the Asian open, the FOMC today announced a comprehensive set of measures to support the economy and maintain the flow of credit. The Fed Funds was reduced 100bp to 0%-0.25%, the Fed cut the primary credit rate on the discount window 150bp to 0.25% and QE was announced. The Fed will expand its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $500bn over coming months and its holdings of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $200bn.
Also, the BoC, BoJ, ECB, SNB and Fed will begin offering US dollars with an 84-day maturity in weekly liquidity operations in each centre in measures designed to offset a possible seizing up of credit flow to the economy.
"Returning rates to zero and at least $700bn in QE in coming months should weigh on the USD vs majors as US bond yields across the curve head toward zero, if not below," analysts at Westpac argued.
"The strong prospect of easing measures elsewhere will be an offsetting factor for the USD, though only partially, since the Fed has notably more policy space than others. EM and commodity currencies are another story, the USD likely continue to outperform as global growth comes to a grinding halt and amid ongoing extreme market volatility."
Commodities
In commodities, the energy sector endured the most damage in recent times, ending the week down 19.5% as crude oil prices collapsed, weighing on the loonie. However, WTI ended Friday up 4.5% as governments launched stimulus measures to offset the growing economic impact of COVID-19. However, the bid was shortlived in Asia's risk-off session today.
"While hopes of stimulus and recovering risk markets on the day are helping crude, the underlying situation remains precarious. Mounting travel restrictions deliver a direct and immediate hit to demand, which could very well be negative in y/y terms, while increased supply from Saudi, Russia and the UAE is on the cards amid a price war for the foreseeable future. The combination of both the demand and supply shock suggest massive surpluses and swelling inventories are on the horizon."
USD/CAD levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3838
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.3804
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3438
|Daily SMA50
|1.3271
|Daily SMA100
|1.3227
|Daily SMA200
|1.3219
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3996
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3782
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3996
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3864
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3914
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3726
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3647
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3513
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3939
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4152
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.61 despite awful Chinese data dump
The terrible Chinese macro numbers served failed to deter the AUD bulls, as the AUD/USD pair extends its recovery mode from a new decade low sub-0.61. The spot now trades at 0.6136, down 0.80% on the day.
USD/JPY jumps back above 107.00 ahead of BOJ emergency meeting
USD/JPY stages a solid comeback from the surprise Fed rate cut low of 105.75 and rises back above 107.00 on the statement that the BOJ will hold an emergency monetary policy meeting at 0300 GMT later today.
Fed rate cut: Panic move exposes financial system's vulnerability, USD buying opportunity?
The Fed was unable to wait until its scheduled meeting -- again, and this time it went all the way to zero. Less than two weeks after its double-dose 50 basis-point rate cut, it did not wait until its scheduled rate decision on March 18 and has announced a quadruple rate cut -- 100 basis points.
Gold drops under $1,540 amid global central bankers’ play, BOJ in spotlight
Gold prices remain on the back foot as global central bankers fight hard against coronavirus. After Fed and RBNZ, BOJ announced a surprise emergency meeting at 03:00 GMT. EU Finance ministers, G7 are in the pipeline as well.
WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus
While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.