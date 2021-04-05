USD/CAD hits two-week lows near 1.2500

- USD/CAD drops to test the 1.2500 as the US dollar weakens.
- Wall Street soars, hitting new record highs.
The USD/CAD is falling on Monday amid a weaker US dollar. The pair recently dropped to 1.2506, hitting the lowest in two weeks. It remains near the lows with the bearish tone intact.
The broad-based decline of the US dollar weighs on USD/CAD. A positive risk appetite sentiment favored the demand for more risky assets. US bond yields are up but not significantly. The 10-year yield stands at 1.71%, of daily highs.
Economic data from the US came in above expectations, with the ISM service sector at a record high. The numbers continue to support expectations about the US economy outperforming.
Short-term technical outlook
The USD/CAD holds a bearish bias in the short-term, with the price under key moving averages in four-hour charts. On the downside, the next strong support is seen at around 1.2495. A break under 1.2490 would suggest more losses ahead.
A rebound should face resistance at 1.2525/30 and then at 1.2560. A consolidation above 1.2600 would negate the short-term negative bias and likely lead to some sideways trades ahead. A rally above 1.2640 would point to a stronger US dollar.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2513
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|1.2575
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2552
|Daily SMA50
|1.2641
|Daily SMA100
|1.2735
|Daily SMA200
|1.3008
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2582
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2528
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2647
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2528
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2561
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2549
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2509
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2648
