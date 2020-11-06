USD/CAD hits two-month lows, eyes 1.3000 as Biden lead widens

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Loonie among top performers of the American session on Friday.
  • USD/CAD about to post lowest weekly close since December 2019.

The USD/CAD dropped further and fell to 1.3021, reaching the lowest level since September 1. It remains near the bottom, under pressure and on its way to the lowest weekly close of the year.

The US dollar is falling again on Friday as the US election remains open; however, Joe Biden is set to reach the magic number of electoral votes any moment. The difference between US President Donald Trump and Biden continues to widen in the key states.

The momentum in USD/CAD points to the downside and it could test the 1.3000 area that is the critical support. A daily close under 1.3000 would suggest more losses ahead with the first target seen at the 2020 low at 1.2950.

Employment reports

Employment data in the US showed an increase in payroll by 638K, above the 580K expected. The key number was the decline in the unemployment rate to 6.9%, even as the labor participation rate rose.

In Canada, employment data for October came in slightly below expectations. “Employment was still running over 600k below pre-shock February levels in October, and the pace of employment growth is clearly slowing. The 84k increase in employment in October was about a quarter of the average over the prior three months”; said RBC analysts. Later, the Ivey Purchasing Manager Index came in for October at 54.5, above the 51.5 expected.

The numbers did not impact on markets that continue to focus on the US election.

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3029
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.3049
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.318
Daily SMA50 1.3205
Daily SMA100 1.3314
Daily SMA200 1.3545
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3178
Previous Daily Low 1.3028
Previous Weekly High 1.339
Previous Weekly Low 1.3125
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2992
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2935
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2842
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3142
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3235
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3292

 

 

