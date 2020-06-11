USD/CAD hits fresh weekly tops near 1.3500 mark, lacks follow-through

- USD/CAD built on the previous day’s strong intraday bounce from multi-month lows.
- A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion provided a strong lift to the safe-haven USD.
- Sliding oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the positive move.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early European session and jumped to fresh weekly tops, around the key 1.3500 psychological mark.
The pair built on the overnight goodish bounce of around 120 pips from three-month lows and gained some follow-through traction on Thursday. The momentum was supported by a combination of factors, including resurgent US dollar demand and a sharp fall in crude oil prices.
The Fed on Wednesday pledged to maintain the rate unchanged at near-zero levels through 2022 and offered a bleak outlook for the US economy. This, in turn, triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade and provided a strong boost to the greenback's safe-haven status.
In its latest projections, the US central bank expects the US economy to shrink by 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be at 9.3% at year-end. The Fed committed to continue with extraordinary policy measures and increase its holdings of treasury/MBS at least at the current pace.
Meanwhile, oil prices fell around 4% on Thursday amid worries about slow demand growth and an unexpected rise in the US crude inventories. Sliding oil prices undermined demand for the commodity-linked loonie and further contributed to the USD/CAD pair's strong bid tone.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the move to one-week tops or continues with its struggle to sustain above the very important 200-day SMA. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.3500 mark before positioning for any further recovery.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US macro releases for a fresh impetus. Thursday's US economic docket highlights the release of Producer Price Index and the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3478
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.3412
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3734
|Daily SMA50
|1.3922
|Daily SMA100
|1.3751
|Daily SMA200
|1.3465
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3438
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3316
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3362
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3391
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3266
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3217
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3461
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3511
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3584
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as mood sours over the Fed's gloomy message
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Forex Today: Markets flip on the Fed, gold and dollar bounce, jobless claims, coronavirus stats eyed
The market mood has soured after the Federal Reserve painted a gloomy picture and committed to keeping rates low and supporting the economy. Investors focused on the outlook rather than the support, with the dollar eventually rising from the lows, and gold benefitting.
Gold: Slips back below $1730 as US dollar rebounds
XAU bears look to extend the break below 1730 threshold. USD recovers post-Fed losses as risk-aversion refuels haven demand. Eyes on global equities, USD dynamics ahead of US data.
WTI: Down 2.8% in Asia, forming H&S pattern on 1H
Oil prices are flashing red in Asia and look to be forming a major bearish reversal technical pattern. WTI prints a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. Acceptance below the neckline support would confirm bearish reversal.