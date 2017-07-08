USD/CAD hits fresh 3-week highs above 1.2700 and retreats

USD/CAD hits fresh 3-week highs above 1.2700 and retreatsBy Matías Salord
USD/CAD rose further during the American session and printed a fresh 3-week high at 1.2713. It pulled back below 1.2700 afterwards, and it was trading at 1.2690, headed toward the sixth daily gain in a row.
The greenback is rising versus emerging market and commodity currencies on Monday, extending the rally that started last week from multi-month lows. Rising US bond yields are boosting the US dollar on Monday. The Loonie is being affected by the slide in crude oil prices. Canada is celebrating a holiday today, so markets are closed.
USD/CAD: a bottom in place?
On Friday, price climbed back above the 20-day moving average for the first time since mid-May and broke the 1.2630 area after the NFP report. Now the pair is testing the 1.2700 handle, a consolidation on top, would signal a continuation of the recovery.
Also, it could signal that a temporary bottom was reached two weeks ago at 1.2410. From that level, it has risen almost 300 pips. The 4-hour chart shows price above key MAs with many of them pointing now to the upside.
A decline back below 1.2630 could remove the current bullish momentum while under 1.2570 the Loonie could recover the initiative. A potential signal of some short-term exhaustion or of a potential correction is the RSI indicator that is turning to the downside after hitting 70.
Technical levels
To the upside, resistance levels might be located at 1.2710/15 (daily high), 1.2745 (Jul 14 high) and 1.2770/75 (Jul 13 high). On the downside, support might be located at 1.2670 (American session low), 1.2625/30 (daily low) and 1.2590 (Aug 2 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.