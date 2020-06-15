USD/CAD hits 2-week tops, around 1.3680-85 region amid sliding oil prices

- USD/CAD gains strong follow-through traction on the first day of a new week.
- A slump in oil prices undermined the loonie and provided a strong lift to the pair.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
The USD/CAD pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new week and shot to two-week tops, around the 1.3680-85 region in the last hour.
Following the previous session's modest pullback, the pair managed to regain positive traction on Monday and built on last week's goodish bounce from the vicinity of the 1.3300 mark, or three-month lows. A sharp fall in crude oil prices undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and turned out to be one of the key factors driving the USD/CAD pair higher.
Fears about the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak and the possibility of renewed lockdowns to curb the spread dampened prospects for a sharp V-shaped economic recovery. This coupled with the Fed's bleak outlook for the US economy raised scepticism about a swift recovery in the global oil demand. This, in turn, led to a steep fall of around 5% in oil prices on Monday.
Meanwhile, disappointing economic data from China added to renewed coronavirus jitters and dented the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a fresh leg down in the global equity markets, which extended some support to the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status and remained supportive of the strong bid tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair.
It will now be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the momentum or opt to take some profits off the table, especially after the recent strong positive move of over 350 pips since last Wednesday.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the broader risk sentiment might continue to play a key role in influencing the USD's safe-haven demand. This along with the oil price dynamics will contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3671
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1.3612
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3688
|Daily SMA50
|1.3899
|Daily SMA100
|1.3761
|Daily SMA200
|1.347
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3667
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3527
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3667
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3316
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3581
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3538
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3463
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3398
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3677
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3742
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3816
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.12 amid coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.12, extending its losses as the dollar comes in demand. Rising cases in the US Sun Belt, Beijing, and Tokyo weigh on the mood.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.25 amdi dollar strength, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.25 amid the risk-off mood and ahead of a call between UK PM Johnson and European officials attempting a breakthrough in deadlocked Brexit talks. The UK extends its reopening.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
Gold slides to multi-day lows, around $1715 level
Gold edged lower through the early European session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily range, below the $1720 level.
WTI drops over 5.0% in Asia as risk aversion dominates market moves
WTI carries the gap-down opening to attack the monthly low under $35.00. Risk-off runs at full steam amid fears of virus outbreak 2.0. Upbeat news from Iraq, Saudi Aramco fail to recall the buyers. Virus headlines, OPEC JMMC will be important to watch other than inventory data.