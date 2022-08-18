- USD/CAD scales higher for the second straight day and climbs to over a one-week high.
- The USD stands firm near the monthly peak and continues to act as a tailwind for the pair.
- The recent slump in oil prices undermines the loonie and remains supportive of the move.
The USD/CAD pair gains traction for the second successive day on Wednesday and climbs to a one-and-half-week high during the early European session. The pair is currently placed just below mid-1.2900s and is now looking to build on its recent bounce from a two-month low touched last week.
The US dollar stands tall near the monthly peak and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Despite signs of easing US inflation, investors seem convinced that the Fed would stick to its policy tightening path. The bets were reaffirmed by Wednesday's release of mostly upbeat consumer spending data from the US. Furthermore, the minutes of the July 26-27 FOMC meeting indicated that the US central bank would not consider pulling back on interest rate hikes until inflation came down substantially.
Hawkish Fed expectations remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a softer risk tone and growing recession fear further offer support to the safe-haven buck. Meanwhile, concerns that a global economic downturn could hurt fuel demand dragged crude oil prices to a six-month low earlier this week. This continues to undermine the commodity-linked loonie and provides an additional lift to the USD/CAD pair. The fundamental backdrop favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
Even from a technical perspective, sustained strength and acceptance above the 1.2900 round-figure mark add credence to the constructive outlook. Hence, a subsequent move back towards the monthly swing high, around the 1.2985 region, aen route to the 1.3000 psychological mark, now looks like a distinct possibility. Traders now look forward to the US economic docket - featuring the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data - for short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2941
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2852
|Daily SMA50
|1.2903
|Daily SMA100
|1.281
|Daily SMA200
|1.2753
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2937
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2828
|Previous Weekly High
|1.295
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2847
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2783
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2957
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3001
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3066
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
