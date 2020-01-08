USD/CAD: Heavy below 1.3000 as oil prices surge on Iranian attacks

- USD/CAD fails to hold onto recovery gains.
- Rallying prices of Canada’s key exports, mainly due to Iran attacks on the US facilities in Iraq, seems to weigh on the pair.
- US reaction, data will offer a busy day ahead.
Having failed to stay strong above the 1.3000 mark, USD/CAD declines to 1.2990 during early Wednesday. The quote earlier benefited from the US dollar strength and a weakness in oil prices, the key export item to Canada. Recently, the pair bears the burden of Iranian strikes on the US airbase in Iraq.
Iran has done it.
Tehran fired multiple missiles over the US airbase in Baghdad during early Wednesday in Asia. The strikes were in response to the Trump administration orders to kill their key commander Qasem Soleimani.
While the US diplomats are currently discussing damages and preparing for a response (probably), investors have turned risk-averse and the energy prices are also on the rise.
Read: Iran’s missiles have hit American base near Erbil airport in Iraq’s Kurdistan – Reuters citing Fars
Portraying this, the US 10-year treasury yields lose nearly 10 basis points to 1.72% whereas S&P 500 slips below 3,200 mark. Further, WTI reversed its losses since the week start while flashing fresh 8.5-month high around $65.70, currently near $64.85.
In addition to the US response to Iranian strikes, traders will also keep eyes on the economic calendar as it offers an early signal to Friday’s US Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) data. The US ADP Employment Change for December is likely to rise to 160K from 67K prior.
Technical Analysis
October low near 1.3040 acts as an additional resistance beyond 1.3000 whereas any downside below the recent low of 1.2944 can recall mid-October 2018 lows surrounding 1.2915.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2992
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3006
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3095
|Daily SMA50
|1.3179
|Daily SMA100
|1.3205
|Daily SMA200
|1.3252
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.303
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2956
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3085
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2943
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3002
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2985
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2965
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2924
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2891
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3039
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3113
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Heavy below 108.00 amid a potential US-Iran war
The buying interest in the yen remains unabated following Iran's retaliation on the US' killing of Quds Force leader Soleimani, as markets await US President Trump's address to the nation. USD/JPY remains heavy below 108.00 and risks further falls amid risk-off.
AUD/USD: On slippery grounds to three-week bottom amid increasing geopolitical risk
AUD/USD drops to the three-week low of 0.6850 during early Wednesday. Calls of further rate cuts from the RBA, mainly due to Aussie wildfires, made the AUD as the weakest G10 currency the previous day.
WTI jumps to 8.5-month high on Iranian retaliation
West Texas Intermediate oil jumped from $62.74 to $65.44 in the 60 minutes to 00:00 GMT and hit a fresh 8.5-month high of $65.65 thereafter on the back of escalating US-Iran tensions.
Gold refreshes multi-year top to cross $1600 amid calls of Iran attacks
Gold prices remain solid around $1,605, after a high of $1,605.65, during early Wednesday. The safe-haven recently benefited from the news from Iraq where the US facilities have been attacked by Iranian forces.
GBP/USD extends losses to 1.3115 following dovish comments from BOE’s Carney
GBP/USD steps into Wednesday’s Asian session by stretching the previous day’s losses to the low of 1.3114, at 1.3117 by the press time. The pair declined from the high of 1.3213 on Tuesday amid broad USD recovery, political jitters in the UK.