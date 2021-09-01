USD/CAD hangs near weekly lows, below 1.2600 mark

- USD/CAD met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and edged back closer to weekly lows.
- A modest pickup in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted downward pressure.
- Rebounding US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD and might help limit the downside.
The USD/CAD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the early European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.2585 region in the last hour.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce, or find acceptance above the 1.2600 mark and met with some fresh supply on Wednesday. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a modest pickup in crude oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked loonie. Bulls seemed rather unimpressed, rather shrugged off a modest US dollar strength.
Oil prices reversed the overnight losses and remained supported by the API report, which showed a bigger-than-expected fall in US inventories. The positive move could also be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. Expectations are that the cartel will stick to the plan to increase supply by 400,000 barrels per day each month through December.
On the other hand, a strong follow-through momentum in the US Treasury bond yields acted as a tailwind for the greenback. That said, uncertainty over the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the buck. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair remains to the downside.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the releases of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD. Apart from this, oil price dynamics might provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2591
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2606
|Daily SMA50
|1.2533
|Daily SMA100
|1.238
|Daily SMA200
|1.254
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2654
|Previous Daily Low
|1.257
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2834
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2579
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2621
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2529
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2657
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2697
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2741
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
