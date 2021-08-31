USD/CAD hangs near two-week lows, below 1.2600 mark ahead of Canadian GDP

- USD/CAD edged lower for the third consecutive day amid a broad-based USD weakness.
- Fading hopes for an early Fed lift-off, sliding US bond yields weighed on the greenback.
- A modest pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and might help limit the downside.
The USD/CAD pair remained depressed through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near two-week lows, around the 1.2575-70 region.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce, instead met with some fresh supply on Tuesday and edged lower for the third successive session. The US dollar selling bias remained unabated through the first half of the trading action, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
Uncertainty over the likely timing of the Fed's taper plan, along with reduced odds for an earlier than anticipated lift-off continued acting as a headwind for the greenback. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell – during the highly-anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday – reassured that the US central bank is in no hurry to raise interest rates.
Powell's remarks were interpreted as dovish, which was evident from the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond dropped back to 1.27%. This, along with a generally positive risk tone, undermined the safe-haven greenback and dragged the USD/CAD pair lower.
That said, a modest pullback in crude oil prices held traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the commodity-linked loonie and helped limit deeper losses for the USD/CAD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from YTD tops.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Canadian GDP report for some meaningful impetus during the early North American session. From the US, Chicago PMI and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will influence the USD. Traders might further take cues from oil price dynamics for some trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2582
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2606
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2602
|Daily SMA50
|1.2527
|Daily SMA100
|1.238
|Daily SMA200
|1.2541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2634
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2574
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2834
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2579
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2575
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2544
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2636
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2666
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2697
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
