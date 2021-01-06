USD/CAD hangs near multi-year lows, just above mid-1.2600s

- USD/CAD faced rejection near 1.2700 mark and edged back closer to multi-year lows.
- Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped the attempted recovery move.
- Hopes for additional US stimulus undermined the USD and contributed to the slide.
The USD/CAD pair retreated around 35 pips from Asian session highs and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.2660 region in the last hour.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move to the 1.2700 neighbourhood, instead faced rejection and has now moved well within the striking distance of multi-year lows set on Tuesday. The early uptick remained capped amid the prevalent bullish sentiment around crude oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.
In fact, oil prices rose to the highest since February after Saudi Arabia – during a meeting with allied producers – agreed to make voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March. Also supporting the commodity was Tuesday's data from the American Petroleum Institute, which showed that US crude inventories dropped in the week to Jan. 1.
On the other hand, the US dollar languished near two-and-half-year lows amid increasing bets on a Democrat victory in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in Georgia. The outcome will determine the control of the Senate and also have a big impact on the incoming President Joe Biden's ability to pursue his preferred economic policies, including additional stimulus measures.
Apart from this, hopes for a strong global economic recovery in 2021 remained supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets. This, along with expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates lower for a longer period continued undermining the safe-haven greenback. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
Hence, the key focus will be on Wednesday's release of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes. In the meantime, the US economic docket – highlighting the releases of the ADP report on private-sector employment – might influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, might assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2664
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2785
|Daily SMA50
|1.2946
|Daily SMA100
|1.3072
|Daily SMA200
|1.3389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2792
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2656
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2876
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2714
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2708
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.274
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2572
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2843
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2895
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars toward 1.2350 as Dems lead in Georgia
EUR/USD is surging toward 1.2350, the highest since 2018 as the safe-haven dollar is falling. Democrats are leading Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. The greenback drops despite higher US yields.
GBP/USD extends recovery amid dollar weakness, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, extending its recovery. The dollar is down as Democrats lead in Georgia. UK PMIs, the US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls, a speech from BOE Governor Bailey, and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed.
Gold trades with modest losses, around $1945 region
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-month tops and fell to an intraday low level of $1941 during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The focus remains on the results of US Senate election, ADP data and the FOMC minutes.
Bitcoin price reaches new all-time highs as bulls aim for $50,000
Bitcoin eyes new all-time highs at $50,000 after slicing through the resistance at $35,000. BTC/USD remains in the hands of the bulls and is supported by an improving technical outlook.
US dollar index drops to lowest since April 2018 ahead of Georgia election results
US dollar drops as investors await Georgia election results. The dollar index hits the lowest since April 2018 with Democrats gaining an early lead.