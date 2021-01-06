USD/CAD hangs near multi-year lows, just above mid-1.2600s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD faced rejection near 1.2700 mark and edged back closer to multi-year lows.
  • Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped the attempted recovery move.
  • Hopes for additional US stimulus undermined the USD and contributed to the slide.

The USD/CAD pair retreated around 35 pips from Asian session highs and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.2660 region in the last hour.

The pair struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move to the 1.2700 neighbourhood, instead faced rejection and has now moved well within the striking distance of multi-year lows set on Tuesday. The early uptick remained capped amid the prevalent bullish sentiment around crude oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.

In fact, oil prices rose to the highest since February after Saudi Arabia – during a meeting with allied producers – agreed to make voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March. Also supporting the commodity was Tuesday's data from the American Petroleum Institute, which showed that US crude inventories dropped in the week to Jan. 1.

On the other hand, the US dollar languished near two-and-half-year lows amid increasing bets on a Democrat victory in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in Georgia. The outcome will determine the control of the Senate and also have a big impact on the incoming President Joe Biden's ability to pursue his preferred economic policies, including additional stimulus measures.

Apart from this, hopes for a strong global economic recovery in 2021 remained supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets. This, along with expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates lower for a longer period continued undermining the safe-haven greenback. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair.

Hence, the key focus will be on Wednesday's release of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes. In the meantime, the US economic docket – highlighting the releases of the ADP report on private-sector employment – might influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, might assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2664
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.2676
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2785
Daily SMA50 1.2946
Daily SMA100 1.3072
Daily SMA200 1.3389
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2792
Previous Daily Low 1.2656
Previous Weekly High 1.2876
Previous Weekly Low 1.2714
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2708
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.274
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2624
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2572
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2489
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2759
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2843
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2895

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD soars toward 1.2350 as Dems lead in Georgia

EUR/USD soars toward 1.2350 as Dems lead in Georgia

EUR/USD is surging toward 1.2350, the highest since 2018 as the safe-haven dollar is falling. Democrats are leading Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. The greenback drops despite higher US yields.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends recovery amid dollar weakness, ahead of data

GBP/USD extends recovery amid dollar weakness, ahead of data

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, extending its recovery. The dollar is down as Democrats lead in Georgia. UK PMIs, the US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls, a speech from BOE Governor Bailey, and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed. 

GBP/USD News

Gold trades with modest losses, around $1945 region

Gold trades with modest losses, around $1945 region

Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-month tops and fell to an intraday low level of $1941 during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.  The focus remains on the results of US Senate election, ADP data and the FOMC minutes.

Gold news

Bitcoin price reaches new all-time highs as bulls aim for $50,000

Bitcoin price reaches new all-time highs as bulls aim for $50,000

Bitcoin eyes new all-time highs at $50,000 after slicing through the resistance at $35,000. BTC/USD remains in the hands of the bulls and is supported by an improving technical outlook.

Read more

US dollar index drops to lowest since April 2018 ahead of Georgia election results

US dollar index drops to lowest since April 2018 ahead of Georgia election results

US dollar drops as investors await Georgia election results. The dollar index hits the lowest since April 2018 with Democrats gaining an early lead.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures