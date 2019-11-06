USD/CAD hangs near multi-month lows, around mid-1.3200s

- Bullish Oil prices underpin Loonie and prompt some fresh selling on Tuesday.
- The USD preserves the overnight recovery gains and helped limit the downside.
- Market participants now eye US PPI print for some short-term trading impetus.
The USD/CAD pair held on the defensive through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around mid-1.3200s.
The pair failed to capitalize on the overnight attempted recovery from over three-month lows and met with some fresh supply on Tuesday amid a goodish pickup in Crude Oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie.
Oil prices rose around 1.0% on Tuesday amid improving global risk sentiment and remained supported by expectations that OPEC+ might support an extension of supply cuts when they meet in late June or early July to decide output policy for the rest of the year.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar managed to preserve the overnight recovery gains - led by the latest optimism over encouraging trade development and a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, which might now help limit any further downside, at least for the time being.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any buying interest at lower levels or the current slide marks the extension of the recent sharp downfall from five-month tops - levels beyond mid-1.3500s set on May 31.
Tuesday's US economic docket highlights the release of Producer Price Index (PPI), which might influence the USD price dynamics and eventually produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3257
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3268
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3431
|Daily SMA50
|1.3414
|Daily SMA100
|1.3349
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3282
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3242
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3529
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3262
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3267
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3257
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3247
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3225
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3208
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3286
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3303
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3325
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
