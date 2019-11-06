USD/CAD hangs near multi-month lows, around mid-1.3200s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Bullish Oil prices underpin Loonie and prompt some fresh selling on Tuesday.
  • The USD preserves the overnight recovery gains and helped limit the downside.
  • Market participants now eye US PPI print for some short-term trading impetus.

The USD/CAD pair held on the defensive through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around mid-1.3200s.

The pair failed to capitalize on the overnight attempted recovery from over three-month lows and met with some fresh supply on Tuesday amid a goodish pickup in Crude Oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie.

Oil prices rose around 1.0% on Tuesday amid improving global risk sentiment and remained supported by expectations that OPEC+ might support an extension of supply cuts when they meet in late June or early July to decide output policy for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar managed to preserve the overnight recovery gains - led by the latest optimism over encouraging trade development and a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, which might now help limit any further downside, at least for the time being. 

It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any buying interest at lower levels or the current slide marks the extension of the recent sharp downfall from five-month tops - levels beyond mid-1.3500s set on May 31.

Tuesday's US economic docket highlights the release of Producer Price Index (PPI), which might influence the USD price dynamics and eventually produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3257
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.3268
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3431
Daily SMA50 1.3414
Daily SMA100 1.3349
Daily SMA200 1.3277
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3282
Previous Daily Low 1.3242
Previous Weekly High 1.3529
Previous Weekly Low 1.3262
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3267
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3257
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3247
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3225
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3208
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3286
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3303
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3325

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data

EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data

With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting

GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting

While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader  later this Thursday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off

USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off

Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside. 

USD/JPY News

Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion

Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion

With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.

Gold News

US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year

US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year

American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location