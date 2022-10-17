- USD/CAD comes under some selling pressure on Monday amid a modest USD downtick.
- Retreating US bond yields and the risk-on impulse weighs on the safe-haven greenback.
- A fresh leg down in oil prices undermines the loonie and should limit any further losses.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on Friday's strong intraday rally of nearly 200 pips from the 1.3700 mark and meets with a fresh supply on the first day of a new week. The pair remains depressed through the first half of the European session and is currently placed near the daily low, just above the 1.3700 round figure.
A combination of factors prompts fresh selling around the US dollar, which, in turn, is seen exerting some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. Reports that the UK government is preparing for a major U-turn on planned tax cuts boost investors' confidence. This, along with a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, undermines the safe-haven greenback. That said, hawkish Fed expectations should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and help limit the downside for the buck.
In fact, the markets seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its aggressive rate hiking cycle to combat stubbornly high inflation, which remains elevated near a multi-decade high in September. The current market pricing indicates a nearly 100% chance of another supersized 75 bps rate increase at the next FOMC policy meeting in November. Apart from this, a fresh leg down in crude oil prices could undermine the commodity-linked loonie and should limit losses for the USD/CAD pair.
Investors remain worried that a deeper global economic downturn and the imposition of fresh COVID-related lockdowns in China will hurt fuel demand. This forced OPEC to lower its global oil demand growth estimates for both 2022 and 2023 last week, which continues to weigh on the black liquid. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/CAD pair and warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders, or positioning for a further downfall.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop still seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3814
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|1.3885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3651
|Daily SMA50
|1.327
|Daily SMA100
|1.3067
|Daily SMA200
|1.2882
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3898
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3704
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3978
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3703
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3824
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3778
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3635
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3565
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3954
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4023
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4148
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.1300 on UK's Hunt fiscal statement
GBP/USD is dropping back below the 1.1300 level, as investors assess UK Chancellor Hunt's statement on the fiscal plan. Hunt said to reverse almost all tax measures announced on Sept 23. The US dollar extends the slide, underpinning the pair.
EUR/USD stays afloat around 0.9750 amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading at around 0.9750, as bulls retain control in the European after a two-week downtrend. The pair cheers the broad US dollar weakness amid a sluggish start to the week. Buyers have a tough road ahead considering the optimism over Fed’s next move.
Gold approaches $1,670 hurdle despite hawkish central banks, recession woes
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds onto the week-start recovery from short-term key support as buyers flirt with the $1,650 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal prints the first daily gain in three while recovering from the three-week low.
Chainlink ready to break the internet, is CCIP a global open-source standard?
Chainlink is one of the top three altcoins according to proponents and analysts who evaluated the altcoin and its Cross Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPX QQQ): Can earnings season turn the ship or are we heading for 100bips?
Yet another hectic week to put in the history books and it looks like more interesting times ahead. We now get really into the meat of earnings season and investors remain on edge after another roller-coaster few days.