USD/CAD hangs near daily low, downside seems cushioned amid retreating oil prices

- USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Tuesday amid modest USD weakness.
- Retreating oil prices could undermine the loonie and extend some support.
- Rallying US bond yields should act as a tailwind for the USD and the major.
The USD witnessed some selling during the first half of the European session and dragged the USD/CAD pair to a fresh daily low, around the 1.2710 region in the last hour.
Following an early uptick to the 1.2750 area, the USD/CAD pair met with a fresh supply on Tuesday and moved further away from over one-week high touched the previous day. A positive turnaround in the global risk sentiment weighed on the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
In the latest geopolitical developments, Russia said that several military drills have finished and some troops have started returning to bases. The headlines helped ease worries about a significant military action/confrontation and triggered a solid rebound in the equity markets, forcing investors to dump traditional safe-haven assets.
The risk-on impulse, along with the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back above the 2.0% mark. This should help limit the USD losses. Apart from this, a sharp pullback in oil prices could undermine the commodity-linked loonie and lend support to the USD/CAD pair.
The fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the upside and warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders. Hence, any subsequent slide might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate bullish positions around the USD/CAD pair and remain cushioned, at least for the time being.
Market participants now await the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for January, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, should influence the USD demand. Apart from this, traders will take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2716
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2733
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2667
|Daily SMA50
|1.2706
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.253
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2784
|Previous Daily Low
|1.272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2636
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
