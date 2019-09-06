USD/CAD hangs near 3-week lows, just above 1.3200 handle ahead of key jobs data

  • Positive Crude Oil prices underpinned Loonie and exerted some fresh pressure.
  • A subdued USD price action fails to impress bulls ahead of Friday’s key releases.
  • The US/Canadian jobs report, Powell’s speech to provide a meaningful impetus.

The USD/CAD pair struggled near three-week lows, with bears still awaiting a sustained weakness below the 1.3200 handle and a subsequent break through 50-day SMA support.
 
The pair failed to capitalize on the overnight late rebound and met with some fresh supply on the last trading day of the week amid a modest pickup in Crude Oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie.

Bulls show reluctance ahead of key releases

The latest optimism over the resumption of the US-China trade talks continued boosting investors’ appetite for perceived riskier assets. This coupled with a drop in the US inventories remained supportive of a mildly positive tone around Oil prices.
 
Meanwhile, the US Dollar failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish uptick, led by upbeat US ADP report and ISM non-manufacturing PMI, rather held steady on Friday and did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the major.
 
The downside, however, remained cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of Friday's important releases of monthly jobs report from the US (NFP) and Canada.
 
This will be followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later during the US trading session, which might play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful directional impetus to the pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.321
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.3232
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3284
Daily SMA50 1.3191
Daily SMA100 1.3292
Daily SMA200 1.3317
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3248
Previous Daily Low 1.3191
Previous Weekly High 1.3334
Previous Weekly Low 1.3224
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3226
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3213
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3199
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3167
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3143
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3256
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.328
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3312

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

