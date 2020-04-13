USD/CAD hangs near 1-month lows, just above mid-1.3900s

- USD/CAD opened with a bearish gap in reaction to the OPEC+ deal.
- Oil prices failed to preserve early gains and weighed on the loonie.
- The prevailing risk-off mood extended some support to the US dollar.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of over one-month lows set earlier this Monday.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the pair and led to a subdued/range-bound trading action through the early European session on the first day of a new week.
The US dollar remained depressed in the wake of the Fed's announcement to provide additional loans of up to $2.3 trillion to support the economy and softer US consumer inflation figures released on Friday.
The negative factor, to a larger extent, was negated by a sharp intraday pullback in crude oil prices, which undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – loonie and extended some support.
The latest optimism over the OPEC+ deal to lower output turned out to be short-lived amid concerns that the cut won't be enough to counter an unprecedented demand loss from the COVID-19 disaster.
This coupled with a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its Canadian counterpart and provided a modest intraday lift to the major.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada, the USD/oil price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3959
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3957
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4178
|Daily SMA50
|1.3704
|Daily SMA100
|1.3422
|Daily SMA200
|1.3316
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4009
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3947
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4262
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3931
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3985
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3933
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3909
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3871
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3995
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4033
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4057
