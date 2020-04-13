USD/CAD hangs near 1-month lows, just above mid-1.3900s

USD/CAD opened with a bearish gap in reaction to the OPEC+ deal.

Oil prices failed to preserve early gains and weighed on the loonie.

The prevailing risk-off mood extended some support to the US dollar.

The USD/CAD pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of over one-month lows set earlier this Monday.

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the pair and led to a subdued/range-bound trading action through the early European session on the first day of a new week.

The US dollar remained depressed in the wake of the Fed's announcement to provide additional loans of up to $2.3 trillion to support the economy and softer US consumer inflation figures released on Friday.

The negative factor, to a larger extent, was negated by a sharp intraday pullback in crude oil prices, which undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – loonie and extended some support.

The latest optimism over the OPEC+ deal to lower output turned out to be short-lived amid concerns that the cut won't be enough to counter an unprecedented demand loss from the COVID-19 disaster.

This coupled with a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its Canadian counterpart and provided a modest intraday lift to the major.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada, the USD/oil price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum on Monday.

Technical levels to watch