USD/CAD hammered down to 1.3300 mark, lowest since April 17

• The USD pressurized by the latest disappointment from the monthly jobs report.
• Upbeat Canadian employment details provide a strong boost to the Canadian Dollar.
• Bullish Crude Oil prices underpin Loonie and further contribute to the selling pressure.
The USD/CAD pair tumbled to over seven-week lows in reaction to diverging US-Canadian jobs report, with bears now eyeing a follow-through weakness below the 1.3300 handle.
The US Dollar tumbled across the board after the headline NFP print showed that the US economy added fewer-than-expected 75K jobs in May and average hourly earnings slowed to 3.1% yearly pace during the reported period.
Apart from the USD weakness, a combination of supporting factors provided a strong boost to the Canadian Dollar and further collaborated to the pair's latest leg of a sudden drop of over 50-pips to the lowest level since April.
The prevalent bullish sentiment around Crude Oil prices underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie, which got an additional boost from better-than-expected Canadian monthly employment details.
According to Statistics Canada, unemployment rate in Canada unexpectedly fell to 5.4% in May from 5.7% in April while the number of employed people rose by 27.7K as against consensus estimates pointing to an increase of only 8K.
Apart from the fundamental factors, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained weakness below 100-day SMA might have further collaborated towards aggravating the selling pressure.
With Friday’s key macro data out of the way, a follow-through downfall, possibly towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA support for the first time since early-March, now looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3308
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.336
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3449
|Daily SMA50
|1.3416
|Daily SMA100
|1.3349
|Daily SMA200
|1.3275
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3432
|Previous Daily Low
|1.336
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3566
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3429
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3312
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3264
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3408
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3456
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.348
