USD/CAD hammered down to 1.3300 mark, lowest since April 17

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  The USD pressurized by the latest disappointment from the monthly jobs report.
   •  Upbeat Canadian employment details provide a strong boost to the Canadian Dollar.
   •  Bullish Crude Oil prices underpin Loonie and further contribute to the selling pressure.

The USD/CAD pair tumbled to over seven-week lows in reaction to diverging US-Canadian jobs report, with bears now eyeing a follow-through weakness below the 1.3300 handle.

The US Dollar tumbled across the board after the headline NFP print showed that the US economy added fewer-than-expected 75K jobs in May and average hourly earnings slowed to 3.1% yearly pace during the reported period.

Apart from the USD weakness, a combination of supporting factors provided a strong boost to the Canadian Dollar and further collaborated to the pair's latest leg of a sudden drop of over 50-pips to the lowest level since April.

The prevalent bullish sentiment around Crude Oil prices underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie, which got an additional boost from better-than-expected Canadian monthly employment details.

According to Statistics Canada, unemployment rate in Canada unexpectedly fell to 5.4% in May from 5.7% in April while the number of employed people rose by 27.7K as against consensus estimates pointing to an increase of only 8K. 

Apart from the fundamental factors, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained weakness below 100-day SMA might have further collaborated towards aggravating the selling pressure.

With Friday’s key macro data out of the way, a follow-through downfall, possibly towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA support for the first time since early-March, now looks a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3308
Today Daily Change -0.0052
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1.336
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3449
Daily SMA50 1.3416
Daily SMA100 1.3349
Daily SMA200 1.3275
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3432
Previous Daily Low 1.336
Previous Weekly High 1.3566
Previous Weekly Low 1.3429
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3387
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3404
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3336
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3312
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3264
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3408
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3456
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.348

 

 

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits a 10-week high after the weak NFP

EUR/USD hits a 10-week high after the weak NFP

EUR/USD is trading well above 1.1300, at the highest since late March. The USD is plunging after the NFP showed an increase of only 75K. Wages disappointed as well.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD touches a three-week high after weak US jobs data

GBP/USD touches a three-week high after weak US jobs data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, the highest since May 21st. The greenback has fallen after the jobs report fell short job gains and wages. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures

USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures

NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.

USD/JPY News

Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing

Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing

Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

Read more

Gold: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus

Gold: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus

However, overbought conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.

Gold News

