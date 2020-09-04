USD/CAD halts Thursday’s recovery above 1.3100 ahead of US/Canadian Jobs report

- USD/CAD looks for a firm direction after posting the heaviest gains in five weeks.
- The pre-NFP trading lull supersedes WTI losses, US-China tension.
- Forecasts suggest another leg of the south-run but bears are worried amid the US dollar’s latest pullback and mixed data from America.
USD/CAD eases to 1.3125 during the pre-European trading on Friday. The Loonie pair marked the biggest run-up since July 30 the previous day. Though, the cautious mood of the traders ahead of the key employment data from the US and Canada limits the quote’s moves.
Other than the pre-data trading lull, mixed signals from the key risk catalysts and commodity prices also weigh on the pair’s recent performance.
The US dollar’s refrain from turning down the three-day winning streak joins downbeat WTI prices to keep the pair buyers hopeful.
On the other hand, the comparatively stronger fundamentals of the Canadian economy, trade numbers being the latest, join the Sino-American tension and Wall Street’s tech rout to tame the pairs’ upside attempts.
Against this backdrop, the market sentiment also struggles for a clear direction even as Asian stocks are up for the biggest weekly losses since April. The reason could be traced from the US 10-year Treasury yields near two basis points of a gain to 0.65% by the press time. In doing so, the American bonds seem to ignore China’s warnings of cutting their demand for the US debt.
Nothing will be important than the August month’s employment data for the US and Canada, up for publishing at 12:30 GMT.
The headline US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are expected to recede to 1400K versus 1763K prior whereas the Unemployment Rate may recede from 10.2% previous to 9.8%.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Fed’s policy shift to introduce vital noise
Alternatively, the Canadian Unemployment Rate could drop to 10.1% from 109% prior while the Net Change in Employment could drop to 275K versus 418.5K previous readouts.
Read: Canadian Jobs Preview: Sub 10% unemployment rate could trigger loonie's next leap
Technical analysis
Given the pair’s daily closing beyond a downward sloping trend line from August 10 and 10-day SMA, coupled with the strongest MACD histogram since July 17, the buyers are likely to keep the reins while targeting a 21-day SMA level of 1.3186 during the further upside. Meanwhile, a daily closing below 10-day SMA, at 1.3119 now, can please sellers with the 1.3100 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3127
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3128
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3189
|Daily SMA50
|1.3371
|Daily SMA100
|1.3597
|Daily SMA200
|1.3524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3162
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3039
|Previous Weekly High
|1.324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3115
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3086
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3057
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2935
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3232
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower after weak German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.1850 after German factory orders, ahead of critical Non-Farm Payrolls. The US likely continued gaining jobs, albeit at a slower pace.
GBP/USD trades below 1.33 ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses under 1.33, awaiting the US jobs report. Uncertainty about the furlough scheme and Brexit have been weighing on the pound.
Gold in consolidation ahead of NFP, key levels to watch
Gold (XAU/USD) has pulled back from the recent troughs amid a sharp sell-off in the global markets. The bounce, however, lacks follow-through, as the traders remain on the side-lines ahead of the critical US Non-farm payrolls data.
Forex Today: Market froth falls off, dollar ready to rock on all-important Non-Farm Payrolls
Stocks markets finally endured a significant downward correction led by tech stocks. The US dollar has stabilized after staging a recovery and ahead of August's Non-Farm Payrolls, which is set to show a slower recovery.
WTI: Oil falls back below 200-day SMA
WTI flips the 200-day SMA into support after rejection at $41.28. A close below Thursday's low may invite more substantial chart-driven selling. The black gold created a candle with a long lower wick on Thursday.