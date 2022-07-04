- The USD/CAD is subdued, though shy of the 1.2880s figure, after reaching a daily high above 1.2900 on Monday.
- The Canadian S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for June fell to its lowest reading in 17 months, missing estimations.
- The BoC Business Survey revealed that inflation expectations are skewed to the upside, above the 3% threshold, and will last longer than expected.
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: An inverted hammer in the daily chart opened the door for further losses.
The USD/CAD bounces off the 50-day EMA at 1.2830 and approaches the 1.2870 mark on Monday’s trading session, characterized by thin liquidity conditions as North American traders are on a long holiday in the observance of the US Independence day. At 1.2867, the USD/CAD is down 0.11% at the time of writing.
Sentiment is mixed, slightly tilted risk-on. In the FX complex, safe-haven peers remain heavy, except for the greenback, which is up against its major counterparties. The Canadian S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for June dropped to its lowest level in 17 months, to 54.6 from 56.8. According to Shreeya Patel, an S&P Global Market Intelligence economist, “Global supply issues and steep price pressures were at the heart of the issue and are expected to continue to disrupt the manufacturing economy this year.”
Later, the Bank of Canada (BoC) Business Outlook Survey shows concerns over near-term inflation is increasing and is expected to run at a higher for longer than the Q1 survey. According to the survey, businesses plan to raise wages, hire and retain workers and anticipate that inflation will exceed 3% on average for the next two years.
The USD/CAD edged lower, but as the North American session advanced, the major gained ground and reached a daily high at around 1.2902 before retracing to the 1.2870s amidst the lack of fresh impetus, which could threaten USD/CAD sellers around the 1.2900 mark.
In the meantime, high crude oil prices were of little help to the Loonie, whose imports amount to 10% of Canada’s GDP in a year. The Western Texas Intermediate (WTI’s) is up almost $2, up at $110.33 per barrel, putting a lid on upward prices on USD/CAD.
In the week ahead, the Canadian economic docket will feature the Balance of Trade and significant Employment Data. On the US front, data that could shed some light on the US economy will be revealed, led by Factory Orders for May, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMIs, Fed speakers, and the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD is upward biased in the medium term, but last Friday’s price action formed a huge inverted hammer in an uptrend, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) accelerating downwards to the midline opened the door for further losses.
Therefore, the USD/CAD first support would be the 50-day EMA at 1.2830. Break below would expose 1.2800, and the 100-day EMA at 1.2737.
USD/CAD Key Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2868
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.2908
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2851
|Daily SMA50
|1.283
|Daily SMA100
|1.2739
|Daily SMA200
|1.2681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2966
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2867
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2966
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2819
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2905
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2861
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2814
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2761
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.296
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0400 in choppy session
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0400 in the American session after having climbed above 1.0460 earlier in the day. US markets are closed due to the Independence holiday and the pair is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2100 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD has reversed its direction in the second half of the day and erased a large portion of its daily gains. The pair trades within a touching distance of 1.2100 as the US Dollar Index holds above 105.00 despite subdued trading action.
Gold stays on the back foot, trades above $1,800
Gold is struggling to stage a recovery on Monday following last week's decline. Although XAU/USD managed to hold above $1,800, it stays under modest bearish pressure with the dollar preserving its strength amid thin holiday trading.
Shytoshi Kusama teases ShibArmy, here’s what to expect
Shiba Inu project leader Shytoshi Kusama reappeared on Twitter with a cryptic tweet, after a fifteen day break. The mysterious disappearance of Shiba Inu’s founder Ryoshi had pushed the spotlight on Shytoshi Kusama.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!