USD/CAD grinds lower below 1.2100 as S&P 500 Futures print mild gains

- USD/CAD struggles to keep the latest gains, stays inside a choppy range around multi-month low.
- Risk-tone improves amid a quiet day, US removal of Xiaomi from blacklist could be it.
- Fed policymakers reject inflation risks but markets don’t believe, WTI eases despite upbeat API data.
- BOC’s Lane, risk catalysts should be watched for fresh impulse.
USD/CAD fades bounce off intraday low around 1.2065, down 0.05% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair refrains from following downbeat oil prices and the previous day’s up-moves while concentrating on mildly upbeat market sentiment.
S&P 500 Futures print 0.20% intraday gains following a downbeat performance of the Wall Street benchmarks. Although no fresh major catalysts could be spotted for the recent optimism, the US removal of Xiaomi from the blacklist seems to have favored mood.
It’s worth mentioning that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials keep turning down the tapering fears while terming the recent jump in inflation as transitory. However, global traders seem to doubt the policymakers by putting a bid under the US bonds. Hence, the US 10-year Treasury yields refreshed the monthly low, which in turn extended the US dollar index (DXY) south-run to a fresh low since early January.
However, the USD/CAD pair took clues from the pullback in oil prices and rose the most in a week the previous day. That said, WTI oil drops 0.17% intraday to $65.81 by the press time, ignoring price-positive inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API). Also favoring the quote’s upside on Tuesday could be the downside US data relating to Chicago activity index and CB Consumer Confidence, not to forget the New Home Sales.
Looking forward, the pair traders will keep their eyes on the Fedspeak and may also take clues from the Bank of Canada (BOC) Deputy Governor Timothy Lane as he is up for a speech around 17:00 GMT. Should the BOC policymaker reaffirm the central bank’s bullish outlook and praise the latest tapering decision, USD/CAD will have further downside amid the broad US dollar weakness and risk-on mood.
Technical analysis
Not only the immediate trading range of 50-pips below 1.2080, a two-week-old falling trend line and the recently flashed multi-month low, respectively around 1.2100 and 1.2010, add filters to the USD/CAD moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2065
|Today Daily Change
|20 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|1.2045
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2173
|Daily SMA50
|1.2392
|Daily SMA100
|1.2538
|Daily SMA200
|1.2808
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2086
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2041
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2013
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2058
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2069
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2029
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2013
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2073
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2102
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2118
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside
EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.
GBP/USD: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair’s decline, although modest dollar’s demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session.
Gold consolidates run-up to early January top around $1,900
Gold (XAU/USD) bulls catch a breather around $1,900, recently easing to $1,898.72, following a notable rise to refresh multi-day high, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
Dogecoin price consolidates while DOGE targets $1
Dogecoin price has begun consolidating along the 50-day SMA and above the midline of the descending channel since May 20. Over the last few days, the relative strength shown by DOGE is a noteworthy divergence considering that it was created as a joke and has no utility.
RBNZ Preview: Improving economic performance but same policy
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is likely to maintain its monetary policy settings at its meeting on Wednesday, taking into account improving economic performance, the country’s nascent vaccination campaign and concerns over the new Indian covid variant.