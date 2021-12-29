USD/CAD grinds higher past 1.2800 amid sluggish oil, inactive markets

- USD/CAD picks up bids towards intraday high, up for the second consecutive day.
- Market sentiment stays divided over Omicron cases and their implications but USD stays firmer.
- Yields drops, oil seesaws near the monthly top as Fed rate-hike concerns grow.
- Second-tier US data, risk catalysts eyed for fresh impulse.
USD/CAD rises 0.08% intraday, marking the biggest intraday gains among the G10 currency pair heading into Wednesday’s European session. That said, the Loonie pair prints 1.2822 as a quote by the press time.
The pair prices recovered from a one-week low the previous day as the US dollar benefited from the risk-off mood and increasing hopes of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) early rate hike. Adding to the bullish bias is the sluggish prices of Canada’s biggest export item, WTI crude oil.
On Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose the most in a week after mixed data at home joined strong inflation expectations. That said, the US inflation expectations data, as per 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate numbers from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED), stayed near the three-week high of 2.50% at the latest.
It’s worth noting that the firmer prints of nearby Treasury bond coupons also propelled USD/CAD prices of late. The US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured around 1.475% while the two-year benchmark, which jumped to the highest since March 2020, also flirts with a 0.742% level, down 0.8 basis points (bps). On the contrary, seesaw around -0.232% level, near to the five-week high flashed the previous day.
WTI crude oil prices struggle around $75.90, up 0.10%, after stepping back from the monthly high of $76.75. The second day of over one million covid infections globally and record-high COVID-19 daily cases from France and the UK dim energy demand outlook.
“Quebec, the second most populous Canadian province, has ‘no choice’ but to allow some essential workers to continue working even after testing positive for COVID-19 to prevent staff shortages from impeding its healthcare services, Health Minister Christian Dube said Tuesday,” per Reuters.
Talking about data, the US reported mixed data the previous day with the US Housing Price Index eased below 1.2% forecast to 1.1% in October while S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices stepped back from 19.5% prior to 18.4%, versus 18.5% market consensus. However, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for December crossed the upwardly revised 12.00 figure with 16.00%.
Moving on, a light calendar and cautious sentiment can keep USD/CAD firmer while the US Pending Home Sales and Goods Trade Balance for November will decorate the calendar.
Technical analysis
USD/CAD remains chopped between the weekly resistance line and 50-HMA, respectively around 1.2830 and 1.2805, with firmer RSI conditions favoring the bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2824
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.2812
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2803
|Daily SMA50
|1.2631
|Daily SMA100
|1.2621
|Daily SMA200
|1.2496
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2832
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2782
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2964
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2801
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2785
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2758
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2735
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2835
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2885
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure on Wednesday and trades below 1.1300 for the first time in a week. The cautious market mood amid heightened Omicron fears is helping the greenback find demand and forces the pair to remain on the back foot.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3400 amid renewed Brexit, Omicron woes
GBP/USD remains on the defensive above 1.3400, having peaked at five-week highs of 1.3461 on Tuesday, as the pound bears the brunt of the renewed Brexit concerns and a record rise in covid cases in the UK.
Gold eyes a sustained move below $1,800, downside appears limited
Gold price keeps falling, with eyes on the critical $1,800 mark. Investors remain wary amid surging coronavirus cases globally, which lift the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
Ethereum price flashes bullish technical signal as ETH offers hope of recovery
Ethereum price has continued to consolidate in a continuation pattern since early December. A technical indicator suggests that ETH could be ready for a bounce. Ethereum could surge 22% if the token slices above $4,099.
US Consumer Inflation in 2022: The uninvited guest takes up residence Premium
Inflation hit the American economy like a bolt from the blue in 2021. In January consumer prices were trundling along at 1.4% a year. COVID-19, lockdowns, supply and labor shortages and government liquidity are culprits.