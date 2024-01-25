USD/CAD grapples to halt its recent gains, inches lower to near 1.3520

- USD/CAD receives upward support due to the improved Crude oil prices.
- WTI price receives upward support on PBoC MLF rate cut and lower US Crude stockpiles.
- Canada's MPR indicates that the BoC anticipates inflation reaching its 2.0% target by 2025.
USD/CAD makes an effort to not capitalize on the recent gains after the interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Wednesday. Additionally, the positive S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the United States (US) might have contributed to reducing the probability of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in March, leading to an appreciation in the USD/CAD pair. However, the spot price hovers near 1.3520 during the Asian session on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada (BoC) maintained its benchmark interest rate at 5.0%, marking the fourth consecutive instance of the central bank keeping rates steady. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem announced a shift in focus, moving from the question of whether interest rates are sufficiently high to when they can potentially be lowered. The Bank of Canada's Monetary Policy Report (MPR) indicates that the central bank anticipates inflation reaching its 2.0% target by 2025.
Moreover, the improved Crude oil prices may contribute support for the Canadian Dollar, which in turn, undermines the USD/CAD pair. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price is modestly advancing, hovering around $75.50 per barrel. Crude oil prices' resilience can be attributed to speculations surrounding the People’s Bank of China's reduction in the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate, coupled with a concurrent decline in US crude oil stockpiles.
Furthermore, the preliminary US Gross Domestic Product Annualized report is scheduled for release on Thursday, with anticipated figures pointing to a 2.0% reading in the fourth quarter, down from the previous 4.9% reading. Should the actual US GDP align with these market expectations, there could be an increased probability of the Federal Reserve implementing a policy rate reduction in the upcoming March meeting.
However, market sentiment, as indicated by the CME's FedWatch tool, indicates a decrease in bets on a March rate cut from the Fed, falling below 40%. This represents a significant decline from the approximately 80% probability recorded just a month ago.
USD/CAD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3517
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3527
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3396
|Daily SMA50
|1.3467
|Daily SMA100
|1.3562
|Daily SMA200
|1.3482
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3528
|Previous Daily Low
|1.343
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3542
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3382
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3491
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3467
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3462
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3365
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.356
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3593
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3658
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
