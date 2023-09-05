USD/CAD gains traction around 1.3640 ahead of the BoC rate decision, US ISM Services PMI

- USD/CAD gains momentum near 1.3640 amid the USD demand.
- US Factory Orders came in at -2.1% MoM versus 2.3% prior and worse than -0.1% expected.
- BoC is anticipated to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.00% on Wednesday.
- Market players will closely watch the Bank of Canada (BoC) monetary policy meeting, US ISM Services PMI.
The USD/CAD pair edges higher to 1.3640 after bouncing off the low of 1.3600 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. A higher Treasury yield and cautious mood boost the US Dollar (USD) broadly. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) trades near a nine-month high of around 104.90. Investors await the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision and markets anticipate an unchanged policy.
The data released by the US Department of Commerce revealed on Tuesday that US Factory Orders for July came in at -2.1% MoM versus 2.3% prior and worse than market expectation of -0.1%. The figure marked the lowest since mid-2020.
Furthermore, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller made a hawkish remark by saying that the Fed has more room to raise interest rates. He added that the data will determine if the Fed needs to raise rates again and whether the Fed is done raising rates.
On the Loonie front, The BoC’s interest rate decision is scheduled for Wednesday. According to a Reuters poll, BoC is anticipated to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.00% on Wednesday and to keep it there until at least the end of March 2024. Meanwhile, the rally in oil prices might lift the Loonie as Canada is the largest exporter of crude to the US.
About the data last week, Canadian real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the second quarter contracted at 0.2% YoY against the previous reading of 2.6%. The growth number was worse than expected with a 1.2% expansion.
Looking ahead, the BoC interest rate decision and the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI will be announced later in the North American session on Wednesday. The figure is expected to rise 52.6. Also, the BoC's Governor Tiff Macklem's speech and the Canadian Unemployment data will be due on Friday. These data could give a clear direction for the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.364
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1.3591
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3525
|Daily SMA50
|1.3355
|Daily SMA100
|1.3398
|Daily SMA200
|1.3464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3605
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3576
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3637
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3489
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3587
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3576
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3561
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3547
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3605
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3634
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed YTD low below 0.6400 ahead of Australia GDP, US ISM Services PMI
AUD/USD bears lick their wounds at the lowest level in 2023 after falling the most in five weeks as traders await Australia’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) details on early Wednesday. The Aussie pair seesaws near 0.6380 after falling to 0.6357.
EUR/USD bears eye 1.0635 as EU recession woes contrast with US soft landing concerns
EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0730 as it seeks more clues to confirm the latest bearish bias that pleased bears with a three-month low. The contrasting economic concerns about the Eurozone and the US seemed to have weighed on the Euro pair the previous day before the pre-data anxiety that prods the pair sellers.
Gold closed below $1,930 amid USD strength
The Gold price sharply declined, as the USD showed strong gains during the session, and the spot price closed at $1,925. The cautious market mood amid the fragile Chinese situation may limit XAU/USD downside.
Grayscale law firm Davis Polk urges SEC to approve Bitcoin spot ETF, citing best use of resources
Grayscale Investment, one of the companies in the Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) race, has urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) conversion to an ETP, citing recent court victory.
US looking stronger, China looking weaker
The US economy is developing as hoped for by the central bank, with inflation coming down and the labour market cooling without signs of the economy falling into recession, causing relief in equity markets. Meanwhile, concerns over the Chinese economy are increasing.