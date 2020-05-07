USD/CAD: Further strength to unfold in due course – Credit Suisse

USD/CAD resistance is seen at 1.4262/65, before 1.4349/58, while support at 1.3856/3793 should floor the market, according to analysts at Credit Suisse.

Key quotes

“We see resistance at 1.4173 initially, then 1.4198, ahead of the more important April highs at 1.4262/65, removal of which would see the ‘double bottom’ base and bull ‘wedge’ continuation pattern completed to see the broader uptrend resume.

“Support moves to 1.4067/44, then 1.4023, ahead of 1.4009/08, which now ideally holds to keep the immediate upside bias intact.”