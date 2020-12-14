USD/CAD: Fundamental and technical courses are aligned for the loonie

The Canadian dollar closed at a 30-month high against its southern counterpart, profiting from several factors that have shifted to its favor over the past weeks. It will be difficult for the US dollar to recoup its losses as a rebound in the USD/CAD pair based soley on technical considerations is unlikely given the fundamental factors in play, according to FXStreet’s Analyst Joseph Trevisani.
Key quotes
“Markets are anticipating the global recovery sometime next year and the first beneficiaries have been the commodity currencies. The potential counterweight to that in the USD/CAD, a better performing US economy, seems enmeshed in COVID-19 closures and political wranglings in Congress over a new stimulus package. A new spending and support bill in the US would help balance the accounts but it would not outweigh the other fundamental factors that favor the loonie.”
“Technically, the USD/CAD is still descending, having outstripped all ranges back to May 2018. Friday's small bounce at the lower border of the channel is not a technical reversal but a market disinclination at the end of the week and after a 2.3% decline since November 23 to break new ground.”
“Except for the channel lower border at about 1.2735 on Monday to start the week, which may offer another bounce or two, support lines reference trading levels from April 2018 and will be an insubstantial brake on the USD/CAD fall.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
