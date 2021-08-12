USD/CAD fluctuates in narrow range above 1.2500 ahead of mid-tier US data

- USD/CAD stays in a consolidation phase above 1.2500 on Thursday.
- WTI trades in a tight range around $69 following the two-day rebound.
- US Dollar Index stays below 93.00 as focus shifts to US data.
The USD/CAD pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase after closing the previous two trading days in the negative territory. As of writing, the pair was up 0.04% on a daily basis at 1.2510.
WTI recovery loses steam on Thursday
Rising crude oil prices and the modest USD weakness caused USD/CAD to edge lower. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which dropped to its lowest level in more than two weeks at $65.12, staged a decisive rebound and gained nearly 4% in the last two days before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, WTI was little changed on the day at $69.15.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) lost its traction after the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged lower to 4.3% on a yearly basis in July.
Ahead of the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the July Producer Price Index (PPI) report, the DXY is moving sideways around 92.90, failing to provide a directional clue to USD/CAD.
There won't be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases featured in the Canadian economic docket in the remainder of the day.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2516
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2505
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2558
|Daily SMA50
|1.2411
|Daily SMA100
|1.2371
|Daily SMA200
|1.257
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2548
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2489
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2581
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2453
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2512
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2526
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.248
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2455
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2421
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2598
