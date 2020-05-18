USD/CAD flirts with session lows, around 1.4075-70 region

- USD/CAD met with some fresh supply on Monday and eroded a part of Friday’s positive move.
- Rallying oil prices underpinned the loonie and was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure.
- The USD struggled to gain any meaningful traction and did little to lend any support to the pair.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.4070-65 region.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's goodish intraday positive move of nearly 100 pips and met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new trading week. The downtick was sponsored by a goodish pickup in crude oil prices and a subdued US dollar price action.
Oil prices climbed around $1.5 a barrel on Monday, or nearly 5%, supported by output cuts and signs of gradual demand recovery on the back of easing lockdown restrictions. This, in turn, underpinned the commodity-linked currency loonie and exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
On the other hand, the US dollar struggled to gain any meaningful traction, instead was seen consolidating below three-week tops set on Friday. The USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's optimistic comments about the US economy.
Despite the pullback, the USD/CAD pair remained well within a broader trading range held over the past few trading session. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before traders start positioning for the pair's near-term trajectory.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release, either from the US or Canada. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment, along with the USD/oil price dynamics might influence the pair's momentum and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.407
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.411
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4059
|Daily SMA50
|1.4073
|Daily SMA100
|1.3633
|Daily SMA200
|1.3429
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4117
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4019
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4141
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4299
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.408
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4056
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3983
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3948
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4145
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4181
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4244
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits highest since 2012 above $1,760
Gold has hit a new 7.5-year high above $1,760 as central banks extend their bond-buying schemes and speculation about negative rates. Speculation remains elevated.
EUR/USD trades above 1.08 amid Powell's stark warnings
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, in range. Fed Chair Powell warned of a long recovery and unemployment above 25% in the US. The ECB is ready to do more. Sino-American tensions are mounting around Huawei and coronavirus.
GBP/USD struggles amid Brexit, virus concerns
GBP/USD is struggling to recapture 1.21 amid fraught Brexit talks and the UK government's issues with dealing with the virus. Speculation about negative interest rates from the BOE is rife.
WTI bulls eye yearly resistance line above $30.00
WTI June Futures extend two-day winning streak to highest levels since March. A downward sloping resistance line from early-January on the bulls’ radars. Monthly support line, 50-day SMA restricts the black gold’s immediate declines.
Will PMIs show economies hit bottom? Are US-China tensions sising again?
March was when the markets froze up. Many, including myself, thought closing the markets was possible as has been done during other big shocks and without jeopardizing the reputation of exchanges or officials.