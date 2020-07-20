USD/CAD flirts with session lows, around 1.3570-65 region

- USD/CAD faced rejection near the 1.3600 mark amid some renewed USD selling bias.
- Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and might help limit any meaningful slide.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the early European session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3570-65 region.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead was rejected near the 1.3600 round-figure mark amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. The ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases in the US dampened prospects for a swift recovery for the domestic economy and kept exerting some pressure on the USD.
The greenback was also pressured by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields. This coupled with a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a modest rebound in the equity markets, further undermined the safe-haven USD and further collaborated to the USD/CAD pair's intraday pullback of around 30-35 pips.
Meanwhile, concerns that a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases could derail fuel demand recovery kept crude oil prices depressed on the first day of a new trading week. This, in turn, might hold investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets around the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and help limit the downside for the USD/CAD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, the pair remains well within a broader trading range held since the beginning of this month. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before traders start positioning for any meaningful movement amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3567
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.358
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3584
|Daily SMA50
|1.3674
|Daily SMA100
|1.3839
|Daily SMA200
|1.351
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3589
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3565
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3502
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.358
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3574
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3567
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3554
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3591
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3602
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3615
