USD/CAD flirts with session lows, around 1.3135-40 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD struggled to capitalize on the early positive move to the 1.3175-80 region.
  • A modest pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor lending some support.
  • A goodish rebound in oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped any strong gains.

The USD/CAD pair extended its steady intraday retracement slide and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3135 region during the early European session.

The pair built on the previous day's strong bounce from six-week lows and gained traction through the first half of the trading action on Thursday. The momentum was sponsored by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, supported by a weaker tone surrounding the equity markets.

The global risk sentiment took a hit on the back of fading hopes for a pre-election US fiscal stimulus measures. The latest optimism fizzled out rather quickly after the US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise on stimulus.

Adding to this, the House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged that the measures might now pass before November 3 presidential election. Investors also doubt the ability of the US Congress to overcome strong opposition from Senate Republicans over a bigger stimulus bill.

The uptick, however, ran out of the steam and the USD/CAD pair met with some fresh supply near the 1.3175-80 region. A goodish rebound in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the major.

Meanwhile, the downside seems limited, at least for the time being, as investors await updates on the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures. Apart from this, the final presidential debate between Trump and Democrats candidate, Joe Biden might also infuse some volatility.

In the meantime, traders are likely to take cues from Thursday's release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3142
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.3146
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3242
Daily SMA50 1.3203
Daily SMA100 1.3348
Daily SMA200 1.3541
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3152
Previous Daily Low 1.3081
Previous Weekly High 1.326
Previous Weekly Low 1.3099
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3125
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3108
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3101
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3055
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3029
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3172
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3198
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3243

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

