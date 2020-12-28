USD/CAD flirts with session lows, around 1.2825-30 region

- USD/CAD edged lower on the first day of a new week amid sustained USD selling bias.
- The prevalent upbeat market mood continued exerting pressure on the safe-haven USD.
- Weaker oil prices did little to undermine the loonie or extend any support to the major.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the early European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around 1.2825-30 region in the last hour.
The pair witnessed some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week and has now reversed a major part of Friday's intraday bounce of around 65 pips from the 1.2815 region. The downtick marked the second day of a negative move in the previous three and was sponsored by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar.
News that the US President Donald Trump has signed a $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and government funding bill added to the optimism over a last-minute Brexit trade deal. This, in turn, boosted investors' confidence, which weighed on the greenback's safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, the USD bulls largely shrugged off and seemed rather unimpressed by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. Even a softer tone around crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – also did little to lend any support to the USD/CAD pair or stall the intraday slide.
That said, holiday-thinned trading conditions might hold investors from placing any aggressive bets and should help limit the downside for the USD/CAD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained weakness below the 1.2800 mark before positioning for any further depreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2831
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.2866
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2824
|Daily SMA50
|1.3002
|Daily SMA100
|1.3107
|Daily SMA200
|1.344
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.288
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2846
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2958
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2867
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2859
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2848
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2814
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2882
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2898
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2916
