USD/CAD flirts with session lows, around 1.2825-30 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD edged lower on the first day of a new week amid sustained USD selling bias.
  • The prevalent upbeat market mood continued exerting pressure on the safe-haven USD.
  • Weaker oil prices did little to undermine the loonie or extend any support to the major.

The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the early European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around 1.2825-30 region in the last hour.

The pair witnessed some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week and has now reversed a major part of Friday's intraday bounce of around 65 pips from the 1.2815 region. The downtick marked the second day of a negative move in the previous three and was sponsored by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar.

News that the US President Donald Trump has signed a $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and government funding bill added to the optimism over a last-minute Brexit trade deal. This, in turn, boosted investors' confidence, which weighed on the greenback's safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/CAD pair.

Meanwhile, the USD bulls largely shrugged off and seemed rather unimpressed by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. Even a softer tone around crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – also did little to lend any support to the USD/CAD pair or stall the intraday slide.

That said, holiday-thinned trading conditions might hold investors from placing any aggressive bets and should help limit the downside for the USD/CAD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained weakness below the 1.2800 mark before positioning for any further depreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2831
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.2866
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2824
Daily SMA50 1.3002
Daily SMA100 1.3107
Daily SMA200 1.344
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.288
Previous Daily Low 1.2846
Previous Weekly High 1.2958
Previous Weekly Low 1.2786
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2867
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2859
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2848
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.283
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2814
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2882
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2898
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2916

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD wavers around mid-1.3500s amid Trump’s covid stimulus, doubts over Brexit

GBP/USD wavers around mid-1.3500s amid Trump’s covid stimulus, doubts over Brexit

The GBP/USD pair gained some strong positive traction on Friday and moved back above the 1.3600 mark as the Brexit deal announcement and US stimulus remained supportive, albeit failed ahead of multi-year tops touched earlier this December.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Bullish potential intact amid US stimulus/Brexit optimism

EUR/USD: Bullish potential intact amid US stimulus/Brexit optimism

EUR/USD gained some strong positive traction on Monday amid sustained USD selling bias. Trump signed US stimulus bill and boosted risk sentiment/undermined the safe-haven USD. Relatively thin trading conditions warrant some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD falters near $1900 mark, up little around $1885 region

XAU/USD falters near $1900 mark, up little around $1885 region

Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday gains and faced rejection near the $1900 mark. Sustained USD selling bias provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. The prevalent risk-on environment was seen exerting pressure on the safe-haven metal.

Gold news

FX year ahead 2021: Too much Dollar pessimism?

FX year ahead 2021: Too much Dollar pessimism?

It has been year of absolute chaos, but hopefully 2021 will be much calmer as the global economy heals its wounds. The overwhelming consensus in the FX arena is for the US dollar to sink further as the reflation trade dominates, lifting all other boats.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

US Dollar Index: Bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

US dollar index (DXY) drops to 90.19, down 0.15% intraday, during early Monday. The greenback gauge recently declined after US President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures