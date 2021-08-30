USD/CAD flirts with session lows, around 1.2600 mark

- USD/CAD drifted into the negative territory for the second successive session on Monday.
- Fading hopes for an early Fed lift-off, the risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven greenback.
- The recent bullish run in crude oil underpinned the loonie and contributed to the selling bias.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to fresh daily lows heading into the North American session, with bears now looking to extend the slide further below the 1.2600 mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.2635 region and turned lower for the second consecutive session on Monday. The US dollar remained on the defensive amid fading hopes for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off.
The Fed Chair Jerome Powell – during the highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium – warned of the downside risks posed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant. Powell also downplayed market speculations and reassured that the Fed was in no hurry to raise rates.
The repricing of the likely timing of the Fed's move to tighten its monetary policy dragged the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back closer to the 1.30% threshold. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment, continued weighing on the safe-haven greenback.
Meanwhile, concerns about the near-term disruption caused by an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico acted as a tailwind for crude oil prices. This, in turn, underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
With the latest leg down, the major has now moved closer to the 1.2585-80 horizontal support. A convincing break below will set the stage for additional weakness and turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Pending Home Sales. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics for some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2597
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2622
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2597
|Daily SMA50
|1.2522
|Daily SMA100
|1.2379
|Daily SMA200
|1.2544
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2708
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2606
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2834
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2579
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2645
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2543
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.248
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2685
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2748
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2788
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
