USD/CAD flirts with daily low, holds above 1.2700 ahead of BoC/Russia-Ukraine talks

- USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight strong gains.
- Bullish crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted some downward pressure on the pair.
- The downside seems cushioned amid a broad-based USD strength and ahead of the BoC decision.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near the daily low, just above the 1.2700 mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's strong bounce of around 100 pips from a near three-week low, around mid-1.2600s and met with a fresh supply on Wednesday. A further escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine pushed crude oil prices to the highest level since 2014. This, in turn, underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and exerted some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. That said, the emergence of fresh US dollar buying helped limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being.
The worsening situation in Ukraine, along with a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields turned out to be key factors that acted as a tailwind for the greenback. In the latest developments, reports indicated that Russia has intensified the bombardment of Ukrainian cities and a large Russian convoy was approaching the capital Kyiv. Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the Bank of Canada monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced later during the early North American session.
From the US, traders will take cues from the ADP report on private-sector employment and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. The key focus, however, will remain on fresh geopolitical developments and the incoming headlines from the Russia-Ukraine talks. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move for the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2721
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2742
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2721
|Daily SMA50
|1.2692
|Daily SMA100
|1.264
|Daily SMA200
|1.2565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.275
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2654
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2878
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2682
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.268
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2619
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2812
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2873
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
