- A combination of factors dragged USD/CAD lower for the third successive day on Tuesday.
- Receding bets for a 100 bps Fed rate hike move in July kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
- The overnight rally in oil prices underpinned the loonie and contributed to the selling bias.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from sub-1.2900 levels, or a nearly two-week low and met with a fresh supply on Tuesday. The pair maintained its offered tone through the early European session and was seen trading near the daily low, around mid-1.2900s.
The US dollar languished just above a one-week low touched on Tuesday amid diminishing odds for a 100 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve at the upcoming meeting on June 26-27. It is worth recalling that several FOMC members said last week that they were not in favour of a bigger rate increase that the markets priced in following the release of red-hot US consumer inflation.
Subdued USD price action, along with continued worries about tight global supply, assisted crude oil prices to preserve the overnight strong gains to a multi-day high. This, in turn, underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and dragged the USD/CAD pair lower for the third successive day. That said, a combination of factors might hold back bearish traders from placing aggressive bets.
Investors remain concerned that surging crude will feed into a demand-killing recession, which should act as a headwind for the black liquid. Furthermore, market participants seem convinced that the recent surge in US consumer inflation to a four-decade high in June would force the Fed to deliver a larger rate hike later in the year. This should limit the downside for the USD.
Even from a technical perspective, the emergence of fresh buying at lower levels adds credence to the near-term positive outlook. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the 1.2900 round-figure mark before confirming that the USD/CAD pair has topped out in the near term. This would set the stage for an extension of the recent pullback from the YTD peak.
Market participants now look forward to the US housing market data - Building Permits and Housing Starts - due later during the early North American session. The data might influence the USD demand, which along with oil price dynamics, should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2952
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2964
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2957
|Daily SMA50
|1.2864
|Daily SMA100
|1.2768
|Daily SMA200
|1.2702
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3033
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2898
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3224
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2936
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.295
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2981
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2898
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3099
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3166
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
