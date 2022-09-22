- USD/CAD retreats around 130 pips from its highest level since July 2020 touched this Thursday.
- A sharp USD turnaround from a two-decade high turns out to be a key factor exerting pressure.
- An intraday uptick in oil prices underpins the loonie and contributes to the sharp intraday decline.
The USD/CAD pair retreats sharply from its highest level since July 2020 touched earlier this Thursday and remains on the defensive through the early North American session. The pair is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the 1.3400 mark, though any meaningful corrective fall still seems elusive.
The US dollar witnessed a dramatic turnaround from a fresh 20-year peak touched earlier this Thursday. Apart from this, a goodish pickup in crude oil prices underpins the commodity-linked loonie and further contributes to the USD/CAD pair's steep intraday fall of nearly 130 pips. News that the Japanese government intervened in the forex market triggers a massive rally in the Japanese yen and prompts an aggressive USD long-unwinding trade.
That said, a more hawkish stance adopted by the Federal Reserve, along with growing recession fears, should act as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback. Furthermore, worries that a deeper global economic downturn will dent fuel demand could keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the black liquid. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some buying around the USD/CAD pair, warranting caution before confirming a near-term top.
Even from a technical perspective, the overnight post-FOMC positive move confirmed a fresh bullish breakout through a multi-month-old ascending trend-channel resistance. Hence, any subsequent pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3434
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.346
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3145
|Daily SMA50
|1.2995
|Daily SMA100
|1.2926
|Daily SMA200
|1.2804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3468
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3358
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3426
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3389
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3318
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3279
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3539
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.361
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.1300 following BoE hike
After having declined toward 1.1300 with the initial reaction to the BoE's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 bps, GBP/USD regained its traction and started to rise toward 1.1350. The dollar stays on the backfoot in aftermath of the Fed, helping the pair stretch higher.
EUR/USD clings to gains, trades below 0.9900
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory despite having retreated from the daily high it touched above 0.9900 earlier in the day. Following the Fed-inspired rally, the greenback stays on the backfoot in the early American session, helping the pair to cling to its gains.
Gold climbs above $1,680 despite rising yields
Gold gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond $1,680 in the early American session on Thursday. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day, the broad-based dollar weakness allows XAU/USD to keep its footing.
USD/JPY drops to fresh multi-week lows below 141.00
With American traders entering the markets, USD/JPY came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its weakest level in two weeks below 140.50. Earlier in the day, the Japanese government intervened in the FX market to reverse the JPY's depreciation.
Costco Earnings Preview: Can COST stock stop the drop?
COST reports earnings after the close on Thursday, and getting a handle on how it will look is difficult. The stock has outperformed the main indices this year. COST is down 13% so far in 2022. The indices are down at least 20%.