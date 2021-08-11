USD/CAD flirts with 1.2500 mark, downside seems limited amid sliding oil prices

- USD/CAD witnessed some intraday selling and turned lower for the second straight day.
- The USD witnessed some profit-taking following the release of mixed US inflation data.
- A fresh leg down in crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit the downside.
The USD/CAD pair slipped below the key 1.2500 psychological mark on reaction to mixed US consumer inflation figures, though lacked any follow-through selling.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.2550 region and turned lower during the early North American session. This marked the second successive day of a negative move and was sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback following the release of mixed US consumer inflation figures.
The headline CPI decelerate to 0.5% in July from the 0.9% rise recorded in the previous month. Adding to this, core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.3% MoM against 0.4% expected and June's 0.9%. This, along with Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin's comments, prompted some USD profit-taking and exerted pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
The greenback was further weighed down by Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin's comments, saying that it may take a few months more for the US job market to recover enough for the Fed to reduce its crisis-era support for the economy. This, along with a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and a positive risk tone, further undermined the safe-haven USD.
The USD/CAD pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA, though a fresh leg down in crude oil prices helped limit any further losses. Oil prices fell sharply after the US urged OPEC and its oil-producing partners to boost output. This, in turn, undermined the commodity-linked loonie and extended some support to the major.
As investors continue to update their bets on when the Fed will begin scaling back its stimulus, it will be interesting to see if the USD/CAD pair is able to attract any buying at lower levels. Nevertheless, repeated failures near a technically significant moving average warrant some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2499
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2522
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2559
|Daily SMA50
|1.2402
|Daily SMA100
|1.2372
|Daily SMA200
|1.2573
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2589
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2519
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2581
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2453
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2546
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2563
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2497
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2473
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2427
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2567
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2613
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2637
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
