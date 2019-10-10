USD/CAD flirting with session lows, just above 1.3300 handle

- The USD fails to benefit from positive trade-related headlines.
- Bulls even shrugged off a mildly weaker tone around Oil prices.
- The focus remains on US CPI figures and US-China trade talks.
The USD/CAD pair extended its intraday pullback from one-week tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3300 handle.
The pair continued with its struggle to capitalize on the move beyond the very important 200-day SMA and once again started retreating from the 1.3345-50 supply zone amid the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US Dollar.
Weighed down by renewed USD weakness
As investors looked past Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes, which did little to dampen prospects for another rate cut by the Fed in October, nervousness ahead of the crucial US-China trade talks prompted some Greenback selling.
In the latest trade-related news, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported this Thursday that trade discussions between the two countries had made “no progress” and the principal Chinese negotiators might cut short their stay.
Meanwhile, other reports said that top Chinese envoy Liu He would stay in Washington through Friday. This was followed by news that the US is considering entering into a currency agreement with China as a part of a partial trade deal.
The positive trade-related headlines did little to attract any meaningful USD buying interest amid receding hopes of a major breakthrough from the crucial high-level US-China trade talks, starting later this Thursday.
Bulls even shrugged off a mildly weaker tone surrounding Crude Oil prices, which tend to weigh on the commodity-linked currency – Loonie. Oil prices inched down on the back of the overnight report, showing a larger-than-expected rise in the US inventories last week.
Despite the pullback, the pair remains well within a broader trading range held over the past one-week or so. Hence, traders are likely to wait for a decisive breakthrough the mentioned range before placing any aggressive directional bets.
Apart from the incoming trade-related headlines, investors on Thursday will further take cues from the release of US consumer inflation figures, due for release later during the early North-American session, in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3312
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3332
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3274
|Daily SMA50
|1.3266
|Daily SMA100
|1.3247
|Daily SMA200
|1.3289
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.334
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3294
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3349
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3384
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3323
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3312
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3304
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3276
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3258
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.335
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3368
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3396
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks above 1.10 amid trade hopes, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD has picked up fresh bids and regains the 1.10, enjoying some optimism regarding US-Sino trade talks. Reports about a currency pact, no new tariffs, and other agreements are boosting market sentiment. The ECB minutes and US inflation are eyed.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.22 after GDP miss, ahead of Johnson-Varadkar meeting
GBP/USD is trading above 1.22, steady. UK PM Johnson and his Irish counterpart Varadkar will meet later in an attempt to salvage a Brexit deal. UK GDP disappointed with a drop of 0.1% in August.
USD/JPY jumps to over 1-week tops on positive trade-related headlines
The incoming positive trade-related headlines remained supportive. A subdued USD price action seemed to be the only factor capping gains. The focus remains glued to the US CPI figures and US-China trade talks.
Gold eases from 1-week tops, still comfortable above $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to weekly tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, still holding comfortably above the key $1500 psychological mark. Positive trade headlines continue to weigh on the yellow metal.
Forex Today: US-Sino currency pact report lift markets, last-chance saloon Brexit meeting
Trade headlines are whipsawing markets. The US is considering a pact that includes a currency pact to control the yuan, Chinese buying of agricultural goods, exemptions from sanctions against Huawei, and more.