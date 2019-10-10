USD/CAD flirting with session lows, just above 1.3300 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD fails to benefit from positive trade-related headlines.
  • Bulls even shrugged off a mildly weaker tone around Oil prices.
  • The focus remains on US CPI figures and US-China trade talks.

The USD/CAD pair extended its intraday pullback from one-week tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3300 handle.
 
The pair continued with its struggle to capitalize on the move beyond the very important 200-day SMA and once again started retreating from the 1.3345-50 supply zone amid the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US Dollar.

Weighed down by renewed USD weakness

As investors looked past Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes, which did little to dampen prospects for another rate cut by the Fed in October, nervousness ahead of the crucial US-China trade talks prompted some Greenback selling.
 
In the latest trade-related news, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported this Thursday that trade discussions between the two countries had made “no progress” and the principal Chinese negotiators might cut short their stay.
 
Meanwhile, other reports said that top Chinese envoy Liu He would stay in Washington through Friday. This was followed by news that the US is considering entering into a currency agreement with China as a part of a partial trade deal.
 
The positive trade-related headlines did little to attract any meaningful USD buying interest amid receding hopes of a major breakthrough from the crucial high-level US-China trade talks, starting later this Thursday.
 
Bulls even shrugged off a mildly weaker tone surrounding Crude Oil prices, which tend to weigh on the commodity-linked currency – Loonie. Oil prices inched down on the back of the overnight report, showing a larger-than-expected rise in the US inventories last week.
 
Despite the pullback, the pair remains well within a broader trading range held over the past one-week or so. Hence, traders are likely to wait for a decisive breakthrough the mentioned range before placing any aggressive directional bets.
 
Apart from the incoming trade-related headlines, investors on Thursday will further take cues from the release of US consumer inflation figures, due for release later during the early North-American session, in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3312
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.3332
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3274
Daily SMA50 1.3266
Daily SMA100 1.3247
Daily SMA200 1.3289
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.334
Previous Daily Low 1.3294
Previous Weekly High 1.3349
Previous Weekly Low 1.3205
Previous Monthly High 1.3384
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3323
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3312
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3304
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3276
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3258
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.335
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3368
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3396

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD breaks above 1.10 amid trade hopes, ahead of ECB minutes

EUR/USD breaks above 1.10 amid trade hopes, ahead of ECB minutes

EUR/USD has picked up fresh bids and regains the 1.10, enjoying some optimism regarding US-Sino trade talks. Reports about a currency pact, no new tariffs, and other agreements are boosting market sentiment. The ECB minutes and US inflation are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers above 1.22 after GDP miss, ahead of Johnson-Varadkar meeting

GBP/USD hovers above 1.22 after GDP miss, ahead of Johnson-Varadkar meeting

GBP/USD is trading above 1.22, steady. UK PM Johnson and his Irish counterpart Varadkar will meet later in an attempt to salvage a Brexit deal. UK GDP disappointed with a drop of 0.1% in August.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY jumps to over 1-week tops on positive trade-related headlines

USD/JPY jumps to over 1-week tops on positive trade-related headlines

The incoming positive trade-related headlines remained supportive. A subdued USD price action seemed to be the only factor capping gains. The focus remains glued to the US CPI figures and US-China trade talks.

USD/JPY News

Gold eases from 1-week tops, still comfortable above $1500 mark

Gold eases from 1-week tops, still comfortable above $1500 mark

Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to weekly tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, still holding comfortably above the key $1500 psychological mark. Positive trade headlines continue to weigh on the yellow metal.

Gold News

Forex Today: US-Sino currency pact report lift markets, last-chance saloon Brexit meeting

Forex Today: US-Sino currency pact report lift markets, last-chance saloon Brexit meeting

Trade headlines are whipsawing markets. The US is considering a pact that includes a currency pact to control the yuan, Chinese buying of agricultural goods, exemptions from sanctions against Huawei, and more. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures