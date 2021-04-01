USD/CAD flirting with its 21DMA as loonie struggles to gain traction

- USD/CAD is currently flirting with its 21-day moving average in the 1.2560s.
- The loonie is one of the worst-performing G10 currencies on the session, despite decent data.
USD/CAD is currently flirting with its 21-day moving average in the 1.2560s. The loonie has largely been unable to make the most of the weakening USD (versus most of its other G10 counterparts) and so USD/CAD is still trading flat on the day. With the DXY now below 93.00, if selling momentum continues (some intra-day USD bears are looking for a move back to test the 92.50 area, where the 200DMA resides), this ought to be bearish for USD/CAD and could result in a move back towards weekly lows around the 1.2540 area.
Driving the day
The loonie is struggling versus the majority of its G10 counterparts on Thursday and currently sits at the bottom of the performance table, despite the fact that crude oil markets are higher. Admittedly, price action in crude oil markets has been choppy amid the recent news that OPEC+ has agreed to gradually increase output from May and that the Saudi Arabians will gradually bring their 1M barrels per day in additional voluntary cuts back online.
In terms of domestic Canadian drivers, February Building Permits data was better than expected, showing MoM growth of 2.1% (expected was -1.4%) and the Canadian Markit Manufacturing PMI survey for the month of March was decent, with the headline index rising to 58.5 from 54.8 in February. As indicated by the price action, strong data has failed to give the loonie any impetus, with the currency perhaps weighed by profit-taking in wake of Wednesday’s outperformance following strong January Canadian GDP data.
Separately, some market commentators are attributing comments from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, who expressed concern over the sustainability of the recent increase run higher in house prices and the accumulation of household debt on Wednesday as a negative for the currency (i.e. given the higher risk of household deleveraging and a potential recession at some point in the coming years). But concern about house prices and debt accumulation is more likely to push the BoC to tighten monetary policy conditions to stop these trends from continuing, which ought to be positive for the currency.
USD/Cad
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.257
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2562
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2562
|Daily SMA50
|1.2646
|Daily SMA100
|1.2746
|Daily SMA200
|1.3019
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2634
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2539
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2629
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2473
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2576
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2598
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2523
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2484
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2428
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2617
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2673
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2712
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1750 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1750 as the market mood improves and US yields retreat. The ISM Manufacturing PMI smashed estimates with 64.7 points, the highest since 1983. Investors are shrugging off Europe's covid concerns.
GBP/USD marches above 1.38 amid upbeat UK developments
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. US jobless claims disappoint with 719K while Britain's covid cases are falling.
XAU/USD bulls struggle to lift price above $1,720
XAU/USD is posting modest gains following Wednesday's upsurge. $1,725 aligns as a key resistance in the near-term. A daily close below $1,700 could attract sellers.
Crypto market turns bullish as ECB president divulges CBDC details
Bitcoin price is less than 5% away from reaching its all-time high at $61,788. Ethereum bulls show no signs of slowing down even after a 25% run-up in the last week. Ripple consolidates near the upper boundary of an ascending parallel channel.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.