   •  The USD continues to be weighed down by increasing Fed rate cut bets.
   •  Bearish traders seemed largely unaffected by weaker Crude Oil prices.
   •  Focus now shifts to the US economic releases for some fresh impetus.

The USD/CAD pair held on the defensive for the third consecutive session on Wednesday and is currently placed at fresh two-week lows, around the 1.3375 region.

The pair extended its sharp retracement slide from multi-month tops and continued losing ground through the early European session on Wednesday amid the prevailing US Dollar selling bias - led by firming expectations that the Fed will eventually move to cut interest rates by the end of this year. 

Following St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's comments that a rate cut may be needed soon, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday refrained from repeating the central bank's patient stance rather hinted at the possibility of an interest rate cut in the wake of gloomy economic growth outlook.

Bearish traders seemed rather unaffected by a weaker trading sentiment around Crude Oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie, with the USD price dynamics turning out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's ongoing slide to the lowest level since May 22.

Moving ahead, Wednesday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of ADP report on private sector employment and the ISM non-manufacturing PMI, will now be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3377
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.3394
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3457
Daily SMA50 1.3418
Daily SMA100 1.3347
Daily SMA200 1.327
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3475
Previous Daily Low 1.3382
Previous Weekly High 1.3566
Previous Weekly Low 1.3429
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3417
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3439
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3358
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3323
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3265
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3452
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.351
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3546

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs

EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs

The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further

GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further

The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data

USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data

ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.

USD/JPY News

World trade heading for the worst year since 2009

World trade heading for the worst year since 2009

The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth. 

Read more

Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330

Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330

The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.

Gold News

