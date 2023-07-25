USD/CAD flat-lines above mid-131.00s amid retreating Oil prices, modest USD downtick

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD oscillates in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Tuesday.
  • A modest pullback in Oil prices undermines the Loonie and lends some support to the major.
  • A positive risk tone prompts selling around the safe-haven USD and caps the upside for the pair.
  • Traders now look to US macro data for some impetus, though the focus remains on the FOMC.

The USD/CAD pair struggles for a firm intraday direction and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early part of the European session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade just above mid-1.3100s, nearly unchanged for the day, though the fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance is to the upside.

A modest pullback in Crude Oil prices from over a three-month high touched on Monday undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, hopes that additional stimulus measures from China will boost fuel demand, along with tighter global supplies, should continue to lend support to the black liquid. Apart from this, the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) selling might further contribute to limiting the upside for the major, at least for the time being.

In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, retreats from a two-week high and for now, seems to have stalled its recent recovery move from the lowest level since April 2022 touched last week. The markets seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its current policy tightening. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, prompts some profit-taking around the safe-haven buck ahead of the two-day FOMC policy meeting starting this Tuesday.

The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 bps. Investors, meanwhile, remain sceptic if the US central bank will commit to a more dovish stance or stick to its forecast for a 50 bps lift-off by the end of this year. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference, which will be scrutinized for cues about the future rate-hike path and drive the USD demand in the near term.

In the meantime, traders on Tuesday will look to the US macro data - the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index - for some impetus later during the early North American session. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should produce short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3166
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.3168
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3223
Daily SMA50 1.3327
Daily SMA100 1.3447
Daily SMA200 1.3474
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3229
Previous Daily Low 1.315
Previous Weekly High 1.3244
Previous Weekly Low 1.312
Previous Monthly High 1.3585
Previous Monthly Low 1.3117
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.318
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3199
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3136
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3104
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3057
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3214
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3261
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3293

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

