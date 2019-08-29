USD/CAD finds support near 1.3270, rebounds above 1.33 as WTI drops below $56

- WTI erases daily gains, drops below $56 in early NA session.
- Real GDP in US expands by 2% in second quarter as expected.
- US Dollar Index touches fresh six-day high above 98.30.
Ths USD/CAD pair dropped to a fresh session low 1.3271 in the early trading hours but quickly reversed its direction after finding support there. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3310, adding 0.04% on a daily basis.
US economy stays healthy in Q2
Earlier today, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis in its second estimate said that the real gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter expanded by 2%. Although this reading came in slightly lower than the previous estimate of 2.1%, it matched analysts' estimates and helped the Greenback preserve its strength. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was at its highest level in nearly a year at 98.35, rising 0.16% on the day.
Meanwhile, "Canada's current account deficit (on a seasonally adjusted basis) narrowed by $10.2 billion to $6.4 billion in the second quarter, the lowest level since Canada returned to a deficit position at the end of 2008," Statistics Canada announced today.
On the other hand, after climbing to a daily high of $56.40, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate lost its traction and turned red below the $56 mark, providing an additional lift to the pair by making it hard for the commodity-related Loonie to find demand.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3314
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3305
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.327
|Daily SMA50
|1.3177
|Daily SMA100
|1.3296
|Daily SMA200
|1.3316
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.332
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3278
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3346
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3251
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3016
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3303
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3282
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.324
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3324
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3366
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1100 after OK US GDP, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100, down on the day. US GDP came out at 2% as expected while German inflation figures missed with 1% YoY on the HICP. The trade front is calm for now.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as markets await the next Brexit developments
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 as opposition parties try to battle PM Johnson's suspension of parliament to push through a hard Brexit ahead of the October 31st deadline.
USD/JPY clings to gains near weekly tops post-US GDP
Positive trade-related headlines helped reverse early dip/regain traction on Thursday. In-line US GDP print underpinned the USD and remained supportive of the up-move. Sustained move beyond the 106.70-80 region needed to support any further gains.
Gold turns positive post-US GDP, lacks follow-through
Gold quickly reversed a mid-European session dip to the $1534 region and moved back into the positive territory post-US GDP, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Crypto bulls licking their wounds ahead of Bakkt launch
Cryptocurrencies have tumbled down and are trying to find a bottom. News regarding the highly-anticipated Bakkt launch may boost the bulls. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.