USD/CAD finds support near 1.3260, starts climbing toward 1.3300

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI rebounds from lows, stays in the negative territory on Monday.
  • Upbeat PMI data from the US help the Greenback remain strong.
  • US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 98.50.

The USD/CAD pair spent the European trading hours moving sideways near the 1.33 mark but came under bearish pressure in the second half of the day. After testing the 1.3260 handle, however, the pair reversed its course and erased its losses. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on the day at 1.3280.

Crude oil starts the week on the backfoot

Reports suggesting that production in Saudi Arabia's oil facilities were set to be fully restored next week put crude oil under selling pressure at the start of the week. Moreover, the disappointing macroeconomic data releases from Germany and the euro area revived fears over a global economic slowdown and its potential negative impact on the energy demand to further weigh on crude oil. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slumped to a low of $57.55 earlier in the day to cause the commodity-related Loonie to weaken against its rivals.

Although the WTI rebounded after Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak today said that Russia was planning to cut its September oil output in order to comply with the OPEC+ deal, it remains in the negative territory near $58.30.

The dismal data from the euro area also allowed the Greenback to gather strength on Monday. After closing the previous week with modest losses, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to its highest level in more than ten days above 98.80 before going into a consolidation phase in the last couple of hours.

Today's data from the US showed that the business activity in both the manufacturing and the service sectors expanded at a more robust pace than they did in August to support the DXY's rally. At the moment, the index is up 0.15% on the day at 98.60.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3278
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.3264
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3253
Daily SMA50 1.3222
Daily SMA100 1.3269
Daily SMA200 1.3311
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3302
Previous Daily Low 1.3254
Previous Weekly High 1.331
Previous Weekly Low 1.321
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3284
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3272
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3245
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3226
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3198
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3292
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.332
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3339

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

