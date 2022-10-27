- The dollar trims losses after bouncing up at the 1.3500 support area.
- The upbeat US data have eased negative pressure on the USD.
- USD/CAD is seen appreciating towards 1.40 – MUFG.
The US dollar has been unable to break support at 1.3500 for the second consecutive day and bounced up on Thursday’s afternoon US session to erase previous losses, turning positive on the daily chart.
The greenback ticks up after upbeat US GDP data
US Gross Domestic Product figures have beaten expectations on Thursday, showing a 2.6% annual expansion, after having contracted over the previous two quarters. These figures have eased concerns about a technical recession in the US, giving a fresh boost to the USD.
Previously, the pair had retreated to test one-month lows at 1.3500 against a strong Canadian dollar. The loonie rallied over the previous sessions, buoyed by higher oil prices as the negative impact of Wednesday’s BoC monetary policy decision faded.
Oil prices have appreciated about 0.7% for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with the US benchmark WTI oil reaching levels right below $90. This has spurred demand for the Canadian dollar, as Canada is one of the world’s major oil producers.
USD/CAD is expected to move back towards 1.4000 – MUFG
Currency analysts at MUFG bank remain bullish on the pair and point out to the 1.40 target: “Yesterday’s decision from the BoC supports our view that yield spreads between the US and Canada will continue to move in favor of USD as the Fed hikes rates for longer and lifts rates higher than the BoC during this hiking cycle (…) We are not convinced yet the US dollar and Fed rate hike expectations have peaked out yet, and still expect USD/CAD to move back towards the 1.4000 level.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3558
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3552
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3714
|Daily SMA50
|1.3405
|Daily SMA100
|1.3154
|Daily SMA200
|1.2927
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3652
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3508
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.363
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3563
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3597
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3489
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3426
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3345
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3633
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3714
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3777
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
