USD/CAD finds support at 1.3350, posts small gains above 1.3380

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD staged a rebound after dropping to 1.3350.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory a little above 94.
  • The trade deficit in the US widened to a record high of $82.94 billion.

The USD/CAD pair dropped to a daily low of 1.3350 on Tuesday but staged a rebound in the early American session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.12% on the day at 1.3388.

Falling crude oil prices hurt CAD on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the selling pressure surrounding the greenback caused USD/CAD to push lower. After closing the first day of the week in the negative territory, the US Dollar Index (DXY) continued to edge lower toward 94.00 on Tuesday. In the absence of significant macroeconomic drivers, the DXY's drop seemed to be the extension of the technical correction that started on Monday.

Meanwhile, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed that the trade deficit in August widened to a record high of $82.94 billion in August. Nevertheless, this data had little to no impact on the USD's performance against its rivals and the DXY was last seen 0.22% on the day at 94.06.

On the other hand, falling crude oil prices weighed on the commodity-related loonie and allowed USD/CAD to reverse its direction. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 1.45% on the day at $39.95.

Later in the day, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence data will be watched closely by the market participants. Additionally, the first US presidential debate will take place in the early Asian session on Wednesday.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3388
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.3371
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3209
Daily SMA50 1.3252
Daily SMA100 1.3458
Daily SMA200 1.3526
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3404
Previous Daily Low 1.3354
Previous Weekly High 1.3418
Previous Weekly Low 1.3171
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3373
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3385
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3349
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3327
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3399
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3426
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3448

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

