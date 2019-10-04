USD/CAD fell toward 1.3300 after mixed US NFP data

- Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) in the United States (US) increased less than expected in September.
- West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trades above $53 on Friday.
- US Dollar Index struggles to rise above the 99 mark.
With the initial reaction to the macroeconomic data releases from the United States (US) and Canada on Friday, the USD/CAD lost its traction and tested the 1.3300 handle. As of writing, the pair was down 0.23% on a daily basis at 1.3305.
Mixed market reaction to mixed data
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that nonfarm payrolls (NFP) increased by 136,000 in September and fell short of the market expectation of 145,000 and the annual wage inflation dropped to 2.9% from 3.2%. However, the fact that the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from 3.7% and August's NFP reading got revised up to 168,000 from 130,000 helped the Greenback stay resilient against its rivals.
The US Dollar Index recovered toward the 99 mark with the initial reaction but failed to push above that level. As of writing, the index was virtually unchanged on the day at 98.90.
On the other hand, Statistics Canada reported that the trade deficit narrowed to $955 million in August from $1.4 billion in July and provided support to the CAD.
More importantly, rising crude oil prices helped the commodity-sensitive Loonie gather strength. Ahead of the Baker Hughes' weekly oil rig data, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose above $53 and is adding nearly 1.5% on the day.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3304
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3336
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3245
|Daily SMA50
|1.3254
|Daily SMA100
|1.3252
|Daily SMA200
|1.3296
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3349
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3309
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3305
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3214
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3384
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3334
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3324
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3314
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3275
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3353
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.337
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3392
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after mixed US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is falling further away from 1.10, consolidating. US Non-Farm Payrolls came out at 136K with upward revisions and weak wages. Political developments are also eyed.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.23 amid a mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.23, as the greenback gains ground after mixed jobs report. Brexit uncertainty prevails as Ireland rejects the UK's Brexit proposals.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops and retreats on mixed US jobs data
The US economy added 136K jobs in September and the unemployment rate falls to 3.5%. Weaker wage growth data does little to inspire bears, through capped any further upside.
Gold falls below $1500 mark in reaction to mostly upbeat US employment details
Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and tumbled to levels below key $1500 psychological mark post-US jobs data.
NFP Quick Analysis: Four positive points that drive up the dollar and keep hawks happy
The US economy gained more jobs than some had feared. Upward revisions added a hefty 45,000 jobs in previous months. Census hiring was a meager 1,000 jobs – with robust private-sector hiring. The underemployment level significantly dropped, a positive for the Fed.