USD/CAD falls to fresh weekly lows near mid-1.39s

- USD/CAD erased majority of last week's gains on Monday.
- Rising crude oil prices help commodity-related loonie gather strength.
- USD faces heavy selling pressure amid risk rally.
The USD/CAD pair fell sharply on Monday and erased all the gains it registered last week. As of writing, the pair was losing 1.1% on the day at 1.3956.
WTI advances to two-month highs on demand optimism
Surging crude oil prices allowed the CAD to outperform its rivals at the start of the week. Reports suggesting that China's oil consumption has almost recovered all the way to pre-crisis levels helped the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) push higher for the fifth straight day. At the moment, the WTI is trading at its highest level since mid-March at $31.90, up 7.05% on a daily basis.
On the other hand, the greenback is suffering heavy losses against its major rivals as the upbeat market mood dampens the demand for safe-haven currencies.
Heightened hopes about Moderna successfully developing a coronavirus vaccine after positive phase-one trial results triggered a risk-rally on Monday. Mirroring the upbeat market mood, Wall Street's main indexes are gaining between 2.1% and 3.9%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.7% on the day at 99.65, keeping the bearish pressure on the pair intact.
On Tuesday, the New Housing Price Index will be the only data featured in the Canadian economic docket. More importantly, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the US Senate Banking Committee at 1400 GMT will be watched closely by the market participants.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3963
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0147
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.04
|Today daily open
|1.411
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4059
|Daily SMA50
|1.4073
|Daily SMA100
|1.3633
|Daily SMA200
|1.3429
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4117
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4019
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4141
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4299
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.408
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4056
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3983
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3948
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4145
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4181
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4244
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to gains amid an EU rescue plan, risk appetite
The American Dollar was the worst performer this Monday, on hopes about a coronavirus vaccine coupled with German Merkel and French Macron proposing a rescue plan for the EU.
AUD/USD near monthly highs ahead of RBA
The Australian dollar holds on to substantial gains against the greenback, near this month high at 0.6560. RBA’s Meeting Minutes up next.
Gold makes sharp U-turn from multi-year highs, slumps to $1,730 area
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,765 on Monday but fell sharply during the American trading hours.
Ethereum bids to lead the way to the moon
Ethereum takes over from Bitcoin and bets on increasing its market share beyond 10%. Bitcoin runs out of strength to face a scenario of multiple technical resistances. Ripple is still weak but could surprise on the upside in the next few days.
WTI ticks up, trades in 5-week highs
The crude oil recovery is ticking higher while printing fresh May’s highs. The market is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting bullish momentum in the medium-term.