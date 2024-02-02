USD/CAD falls further to near 1.3370 ahead of US NFP data

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/CAD drops sharply to 1.3370 as appeal for safe-haven bets diminish.
  • The USD Index is facing pressure ahead of US NFP data.
  • Fed officials need more confidence that a price stability will be achieved for rate-cut speculation.

The USD/CAD pair has dropped to near Thursday’s low around 1.3367 in the European session on Friday. The Loonie asset faces selling pressure as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped sharply ahead of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for January, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.

As per the estimates, US employers recruited 180K workers, which are lower than the former reading of 216K. The Unemployment Rate is seen increasing slightly to 3.8% from 3.7% in December.

A major focus will be on the Average Hourly Earnings data, which will set a fresh undertone for inflation. Monthly wage growth is seen rising moderately by 0.3% against 0.4% increase in December. The annual Average Hourly Earnings is expected to rise at a steady pace of 4.1%.

 S&P500 futures have generated significant gains in the London session, indicating a significant improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. The USD Index has tested territory below the crucial support of 103.00.

The USD Index has come under pressure as investors hope that rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) are imminent amid easing price pressures. However, Fed officials are avoiding speculation about the timing of rate cuts as they are not convinced that inflation will sustainably return to the 2% target.

On the Canadian Dollar front, Manufacturing PMI rose sharply to 48.3 in January against 45.4 despite the Bank of Canada (BoC) holding interest rates at 5%.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3373
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.3389
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3435
Daily SMA50 1.3432
Daily SMA100 1.3553
Daily SMA200 1.3478
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3464
Previous Daily Low 1.3368
Previous Weekly High 1.3535
Previous Weekly Low 1.3414
Previous Monthly High 1.3542
Previous Monthly Low 1.3229
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3405
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3428
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.335
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.331
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3253
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3446
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3504
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3543

 

 

