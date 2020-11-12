USD/CAD fails to find acceptance above 1.3100 mark, surrenders intraday gains

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD failed to capitalize on its intraday move to levels above the 1.3100 mark, or weekly tops.
  • A softer tone around oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the early uptick.
  • The emergence of some fresh USD selling was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the major.

The USD/CAD pair quickly retreated around 35-40 pips from weekly tops and has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3060 region.

The pair prolonged this week's goodish bounce from multi-month lows and gained some follow-through traction during the first half of the trading action on Thursday. A softer tone around crude oil prices undermined demand for the commodity-linked loonie, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor behind the USD/CAD pair's intraday uptick.

However, the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling since the early European session kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/CAD pair, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels. The continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases in the United States revived hopes for additional fiscal stimulus and exerted some pressure on the buck.

The greenback was further pressured by a steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields and failed to attract any haven flows amid a pullback in the US equity futures. Meanwhile, the USD/CAD struggled to find acceptance above the 1.3100 round-figure mark and the sharp intraday pullback suggests that the recent bearish trajectory might still be far from over.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the releases of the latest consumer inflation figures and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The data, along with a scheduled speech by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.307
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.3067
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3162
Daily SMA50 1.3203
Daily SMA100 1.3292
Daily SMA200 1.354
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3078
Previous Daily Low 1.3009
Previous Weekly High 1.337
Previous Weekly Low 1.3019
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3051
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3025
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2982
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2956
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3093
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.312
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3162

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as covid concerns battle vaccine hopes

EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as covid concerns battle vaccine hopes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, finding its feet. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair counter the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine. Speeches by ECB Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%

GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%

GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD trades with modest gains near $1871-72 region

XAU/USD trades with modest gains near $1871-72 region

Gold gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD extended some support to the metal. The lack of strong follow-through warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.

Gold news

Breaking: Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000

Breaking: Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000

Bitcoin has topped the critical $16,000 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency appears to be on steroids, with the price action having lifted above $16,100.

Read more

WTI: Covid-led oil demand woes, technical breakdown point to more losses

WTI: Covid-led oil demand woes, technical breakdown point to more losses

WTI extends correction below the $42 mark. Covid-led oil demand concerns, IEA report drag oil lower. Rising wedge breakdown spotted on the hourly chart.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures