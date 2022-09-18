USD/CAD eyes weakness below 1.3300 ahead of Fed policy and Canada's Inflation

- USD/CAD is likely to display volatile moves as the focus shifts to Fed rate policy.
- Lower consensus for US GDP is weighing pressure on the DXY.
- Canada’s CPI is not displaying exhaustion signals despite the firmer pace of the rate hike by the BOC.
The USD/CAD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of 1.3270-1.3300 from the past week. The asset has sensed barricades around the critical resistance of 1.3300 and a downside move is highly expected amid an upside momentum loss. But a power-pack volatility period is promised for the market participants as investors are awaiting the release of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
A decline in consensus for US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) along with the priority of bringing price stability is impacting the US dollar index (DXY). Fed chair Jerome Powell is bound to keep up the pace of hiking interest rates to tackle the accelerating price pressures. Room for a full percent rate hike is open as the recent reading of the core Consumer Price Index (DXY) at 6.3% has renewed the upside bias for the inflation rate.
What is impacting the DXY now is the decline in US growth projections. Economists at Goldman Sachs have trimmed the US GDP rate for 2023 to 1.1% against the prior forecasts of 1.5%. The ideology behind trimming the growth prospects is the continuation of a higher pace in hiking interest rates in addition to the already tight monetary policy.
On the loonie front, Canada’s inflation data will hog the limelight. Despite the continuation of the rate tightening cycle by the Bank of Canada (BOC), price pressures are not displaying signs of exhaustion. The headline Canada CPI is looking to enter into the 8% territory vs. the prior release of 7.6%. While the core CPI that excludes fossil fuels and food bills will trim to 6% against the former figure of 6.1%.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3262
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3264
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3091
|Daily SMA50
|1.2973
|Daily SMA100
|1.291
|Daily SMA200
|1.2796
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3308
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3227
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3277
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3258
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3225
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3347
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches 0.6770 hurdle as RBA’s Kearns sounds optimistic ahead of Fed, PMIs
AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 0.6770, consolidating the losses after dropping to the 28-month low the previous day. The Aussie pair not only braces for Wednesday’s Fed meeting but also cheers recently upbeat headlines from China, as well as upbeat headlines from RBA policymaker.
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 50-DMA around 1.0100 inside falling wedge
EUR/USD extends Friday’s upside break of 21-DMA to print four-day uptrend. Bullish MACD signals, RSI rebound favor short-term buyers inside bullish chart pattern. 50-DMA guards immediate upside, 1.0150 is the key hurdle. Bears need validation from 0.9860 to retake control.
Gold stays inside bearish channel below $1,700, Fed in focus
Gold price floats above 29-month low flashed on Friday as the Fed week begins. US data favors traders to price-in 75 bps Fed rate hike. Yields dribble around multi-day top, stocks remain pressured but DXY stays on the bull’s radar.
Is the Ethereum Classic price losing Investors' support post-Merge?
Ethereum Classic price has lost support from the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. ETC price shows an uptick in volume amidst the decline. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above the swing high at $42.50.
Fears over rising food costs, stagnant wages slam markets
As rate hike fears drove heavy selling on Wall Street this week, precious metals investors are finding some silver lining amid the storm clouds. Worse than expected inflation data has put a 75 basis-point rate increase firmly back on the table.